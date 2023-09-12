iWALK - To Develop the Best iPhone 15 Portable Chargers

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leading brand in the electronic device accessories market, iWALK is gearing up to embrace the USB-C trend. iWALK is about to introduce a series of products tailored for Apple's new iPhone 15 series and other USB-C devices.

A Brand-new Series Specially Designed for Apple's New iPhone 15 series

iWALK USB-C Series: Small, Faster, Larger Capacity (PRNewswire)

iWALK USB-C Series: Small, Faster, Larger Capacity

If you're a potential buyer of the latest iPhone 15, you might also want to consider getting a handy portable charger ready for your upcoming iPhone 15 device.

This new USB-C series comprises a variety of portable chargers, including iWALK's original docking batteries, power banks with built-in cables, and portable chargers with wireless charging for Apple Watch. After a brand-new upgrade, this series of USB-C products now features an even faster charging speed of up to 20W and a larger capacity, all while maintaining its super-portable compact small size. Additionally, they incorporate more precise temperature control technology, ensuring a more pleasant charging experience for iPhone 15 users.

iWALK is committed to developing the best iPhone 15 portable chargers and the best USB-C smart phone accessories.

Product Specifications

Product LinkMe 4 (iPhone 15 Version) LinkMe Pro (iPhone 15 Version) LinkMe Watch (iPhone 15 Version) LinkMe Y2 (iPhone 15 Version) Features iWALK 4,500mAh original docking battery, 20W PD fast charging iWALK 4,800mAh original docking battery, 20W PD fast charging Apple Watch Wireless Charging & USB-C Built-in Cable for iPhone 15 20W PD Fast Charging with Built-in Cable Capacity 4,500mAh 4,800mAh 9,000mAh 9,600mAh iPhone Compatibility iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max Input 18W 18W 15W 18W Output 20W 20W 15W 20W Size 77x47x26mm 78.6x51.5x25.8mm 99x50x30.5mm 95.5x30x50mm Weight 92g 99g 195g 189g Price $32.99 $39.99 $45.99 $36.99

About iWALK

Founded in 2003, iWALK, the original brand of docking batteries, has been a leading force in exploring and developing the mobile power field and cell phone accessories field.

With our popular product series including the LinkPod series, the MAG-X series, the Universal series, and more, iWALK aims to provide global consumers with more practical and aesthetic products, making people's lives more convenient and enjoyable.

Official Amazon store: https://www.amazon.com/iwalk.

(Available in US/JP/UK/DE/CA/FR/IT/ES/AU)

Official Website: iwalkmall.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE iWALK Global