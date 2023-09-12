Leadership Expansion: PTR Welcomes Jason Gold as Chief Operating Officer

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Truck Rental (PTR), a leading custom work truck and trailer provider, is pleased to announce that Jason Gold has joined the team as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO). With an extensive background in equipment rentals, Jason brings years of experience in strategic growth and operational excellence.

Jason Gold joins the Premier Truck Rental (PTR) team as COO. (PRNewswire)

PTR is pleased to announce that Jason Gold has joined the team as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Jason Gold brings a wealth of knowledge to PTR, having held key leadership positions in large rental organizations over the last 19 years. As the new COO, Gold will oversee PTR's day-to-day operations for both the Fort Wayne and Fort Worth facilities, as well as lead our Field Service, Procurement and Outside Yard teams. He will be focusing on optimizing processes, enhancing productivity, and fostering innovation.

"We're excited to welcome Jason Gold to the PTR team. In Jason's short time here so far, he already has us looking at PTR's growth and scalability in a new, refreshing way. Jason has a quality that's sometimes difficult to find - vision," says Adriene Horn, President.

Jason Gold expressed his vision for the role, saying, "I am committed to steering PTR towards a new era of operational excellence. My goal is to streamline processes while maintaining a steadfast commitment to quality at every level of the organization."

PTR is a truck and trailer rental organization, known for its in-house customized trucks, top-notch customer service and a nationwide footprint. With a strong commitment to excellence and providing customized solutions, PTR has consistently demonstrated its dedication to the commercial construction and utility industries.

Premier Truck Rental warmly welcomes Jason Gold to the team and looks forward to the positive impact his leadership will have on the company's growth trajectory. For more information about PTR, visit www.rentptr.com.

About Premier Truck Rental

Our job at Premier Truck Rental (PTR) is to give you the type of rental equipment you need, whenever you need it, and to make the rental process as easy and seamless as possible. Being selected as one of NAFA's Top 100 Commercial Fleets in America, we work with you on making sure that you have the best units for your job and industry, providing you with truck, trailer, and equipment rentals that can be upfit specifically for the demands and requirements of your projects. We are family-owned and operated organization with over 35 years of equipment rental experience. Serving all 50 states, PTR has the exact units for you to add to your fleet to kickstart your next construction project.

Media Contact:

Kylie Phillips

Digital Marketing Strategist

Premier Truck Rental (PTR)

Phone: 260-222-9835

Email: kylie.phillips@rentptr.com

Website: www.rentptr.com

(PRNewsfoto/Premier Truck Rental) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Premier Truck Rental