Rob Rainhart Named President of HawkEye 360

The former COO and VP of Engineering will oversee programs, products, technology, and human resources

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkEye 360 Inc. , the world's leading defense technology company for space-based radio frequency (RF) data and analytics, announced today the appointment of Rob Rainhart as the company's President, effective immediately. He will step into this role after serving as Chief Operating Officer since 2019.

As President, Rainhart will guide the company through the rapidly growing market of RF data and analytics. He will also oversee HawkEye 360's programs, products, technology, and human resources at an even greater capacity. Rainhart has been involved in technical leadership for more than a decade and has more than 20 years of experience in engineering complex systems and leading teams developing software, firmware, and hardware.

"It is an honor to be appointed President of HawkEye 360, where I have borne witness to year-over-year growth and incredible innovations in our technology and service offerings," said Rainhart. "I am humbled to serve alongside HawkEye 360's talented, mission-focused team, who remain dedicated to making the world a safer place through advanced RF analytics – whether on land, sea, or sky."

Rainhart has been a critical part of HawkEye 360's senior team for the past 7+ years, first joining HawkEye 360 as Vice President of Engineering just a few months after the company was founded. Prior to joining HawkEye 360, Rainhart held various engineering and technical leadership roles with RT Logic and Harris Corporation.

"It has been a great privilege to work closely with Rob each day and watch him take on an increasingly expanding set of responsibilities with much success," said John Serafini, HawkEye 360 Chief Executive Officer. "So much of HawkEye 360's growth and development over these years is directly due to his leadership, commitment and care for this great company. There is no one who so well represents our corporate values."

Rainhart holds a Master of Science degree in Systems Engineering from Penn State University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Colorado State University.

HawkEye 360 operates a growing constellation of 21 satellites that detect, characterize and geolocate radio frequency signals from a broad range of emitters used for communication, navigation, and security. HawkEye 360 will continue expanding the constellation to address clients' increasing demands for RF Intelligence, aiming for a total of 60 satellites (20 clusters of three satellites) in 2025. HawkEye 360 anticipates the launch of two additional clusters in 2023 in a mid-latitude orbit to address the growing demand in the Indo-Pacific region. For more information about capabilities of the HawkEye 360 satellite constellation, please visit he360.com .

About HawkEye 360

HawkEye 360 is a defense technology leader providing ubiquitous knowledge of human activity, behavior and situational trends derived from revolutionary radio frequency (RF) geospatial intelligence. The company's innovative space-based technology was developed to detect, characterize, and geolocate a broad range of RF signals. These RF data and analytics provide an information advantage allowing analysts to detect the first glimpse of suspicious behavior, trace the first sign of enemy activity, and reveal the first sighting of ships attempting to vanish. HawkEye 360's RF intelligence presents a quicker grasp of critical events and patterns of life, providing early warnings to drive tip-and-cue efforts, and providing global leaders the insights needed to make decisions with confidence. HawkEye 360 is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

