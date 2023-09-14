Celebrate the Magic of Harry Potter with Gemmy's 12-ft Hogwarts Castle Airblown® Inflatable at Sam's Club

Multisensory Hogwarts Archway Tunnel Exclusively at Sam's Club this Halloween

DALLAS, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Create an unforgettable entrance with the awe-inspiring Airblown® Inflatable Hogwarts Castle from Gemmy! Sold exclusively at Sam's Club this season, the colossal 12-ft tall by 12-ft deep castle archway includes a walkthrough tunnel with metallic fabric accents, multiple light effects and enchanting music. Take your Halloween festivities to new heights with the magical Hogwarts Castle inflatable.

The colossal Harry Potter Castle inflatable includes a walkthrough tunnel, multiple light effects and enchanting music.

Celebrate the Wizarding World with our multisensory Hogwarts Castle inflatable archway tunnel. As trick-or-treaters approach, they'll be welcomed by one of the most recognizable musical tunes in cinematic history—Hedwig's Theme. The harmonic chimes are accompanied by warm white LED microlights flickering in the turret windows. Steady warm white lights frame the entrance along with the most charming inflatable Harry Potter.

Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, this inflatable masterpiece features two gargoyles perched atop pillars, guarding the castle entrance. Shiny metallic gold fabric and intricate design elements are used throughout to create a grand visual statement. Harry Potter, wearing his Gryffindor uniform and signature round glasses, stands with a grinning orange jack-o'-lantern to greet your guests.

Perfect for hosting a Halloween party, creating an over-the-top entrance for trick-or-treaters, or simply thrilling Harry Potter fans and passersby, the Airblown® Inflatable Hogwarts Castle Archway Tunnel is destined to be the must-have hit of the season. Leave a lasting impression on all who venture in and order your Hogwarts Castle Inflatable today, exclusively from samsclub.com.

About Gemmy Industries

Gemmy Industries is a leading seasonal lighting and decor innovator that has changed the way America decorates for the holidays. As the originator of Airblown® Inflatable and LightShow® lighting, Gemmy is a trendsetter in making homes festive for every special occasion. For more information on product lines and retailers, go to www.gemmy.com. Connect with us on Instagram and Facebook.

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands, Franchises, and Experiences, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

About Wizarding World:

In the years since Harry Potter was whisked from King's Cross Station onto Platform nine and three quarters, his incredible adventures have left a unique and lasting mark on popular culture. Eight blockbuster Harry Potter films based on the original stories by J.K. Rowling have brought the magical stories to life and today, the Wizarding World is recognized as one of the world's best-loved brands.

Representing a vast interconnected universe, it also includes three epic Fantastic Beasts films, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – the multi-award-winning stage-play, state-of-the-art video and mobile games from Portkey Games, innovative consumer products, thrilling live entertainment (including four theme park lands), insightful exhibitions, as well as a forthcoming Harry Potter TV series.

This expanding portfolio of Warner Bros. Discovery owned Wizarding World tours and retail also includes the flagship Harry Potter New York, Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter, Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo, and the Platform 9 3⁄4 retail shops.

The Wizarding World continues to evolve to provide Harry Potter fans with fresh and exciting ways to engage. For the worldwide fan community, and for generations to come, it welcomes everyone in to explore and discover the magic for themselves.

WIZARDING WORLD and all related trademarks, characters, names, and indicia are © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s23)

