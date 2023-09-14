Kroger Kicks Off Tailgating Season with Easy Fan Favorites for the Win

Launches new exclusive Doritos® Late Night Loaded Taco flavor

CINCINNATI, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today shared tailgating tips to fuel up fans all season long and announced the launch of a new Doritos® flavor exclusive to Kroger—Late Night Loaded Taco.

"Fall is right around the corner, and that means it's time to tailgate," said Carlo Baldan, group vice president of Center Store Merchandising. "We know how much our customers love to tailgate and how much these gatherings mean to the communities we serve. We have drawn up a crowd-pleasing game day plan with all the essential snacks, grill-ready options and grab-and-go items, so fans can spend more time cheering and less planning."

For a game day where the only hustle is on the field, the retailer recommends these tips to tailgate like a pro.

Pregame: Plan to win with these easy make-ahead recipes.

Kickoff: Stock up on fan-favorite snacks and beverages.

Half Time: Fire up the grill with these tailgate classics.

Gamechangers: Elevate game day menus and score big with deli and bakery convenience items that are easy and delicious.

For customers looking for even more tailgate inspiration, checkout these game day recipes, grilling ideas and swaps for a healthier tailgate.

Customers can shop their tailgate favorites and more at Kroger's one stop shop for game day, in-store, through Kroger Pickup or delivered using Boost by Kroger Plus, the delivery membership that can save customers up to $1,000 per year on fuel and grocery delivery. Eligible customers can now try the Boost membership with a free 30-day trial and subscribe on a monthly basis for as little as $7.99 a month.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names , serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

View original content:

SOURCE The Kroger Co.