Alumobility to Present Ways Aluminum Can Reduce Body-in-White (BiW) Complexity at Aachen Body Engineering Days on September 20

ZURICH, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alumobility, the non-profit, global association committed to advancing the adoption of aluminum by automakers, will conduct a presentation to showcase the benefits of aluminum for producing lighter, safer, smarter and more sustainable vehicles during the Aachen Body Engineering Days, scheduled for September 19-20 in Aachen, Germany.

On September 20, Alumobility's experts Thomas Rudlaff, Dr. Thorolf Schulte and Alexander Gaida will highlight the findings that relate to BIW complexity reduction using aluminum. Alumobility will also be an exhibitor at the event.

Alumobility recently introduced the findings of its Less is More research, which highlights eight distinctive categories that outlines the advantages of lightweighting vehicles with aluminum. Less weight equals more: efficiency, secondary savings, safety, durability, years in service, payload, as well as less manufacturing complexity and more circularity. These essential benefits will be discussed along with details and facts supporting this study and the clear-cut need to accelerate lightweighting in motor vehicles by furthering the use of aluminum in manufacturing.

"Providing key research findings to a worldwide audience of automotive engineers, designers and manufacturers is most important for Alumobility," Professor White said. "Our number one priority is to generate and share up-to-the-minute information with the automotive industry as it plans for a future with aluminum as the indispensable auto body material. Aachen Body Engineering Days provide an excellent opportunity for education and presentation."

One of Aachen Body Engineering Day's most important features is the exclusive lecture program with industry highlights from the last year. Industry experts and visionaries in vehicle construction and development will present the latest facts and trends to an international trade audience. The Aachen Body Engineering Days will take place as a hybrid event - in Aachen's "Das Liebig" venue and online. The lectures will be in German or English and simultaneously translated in English for international participants. To register for the event, visit www.aachener-karosserietage.de.

Alumobility is a global ecosystem of leading aluminum and downstream technology partners that supports automotive manufacturers in creating lighter, safer, smarter and more sustainable vehicles. The non-profit association was founded to focus on technical studies to advance the adoption of aluminum automotive body sheet (ABS). Alumobility is helping to fulfill the promise of a lighter, more efficient, more sustainable mobility future.

