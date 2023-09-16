Court to notify persons who received on their cellular telephone a prerecorded or artificial voice call promoting PillPack's services as part of the PillPack Performance Media campaign between March 13, 2018, and June 16, 2019, and transferred to a PillPack call center, that a class action lawsuit may affect their rights

Court to notify persons who received on their cellular telephone a prerecorded or artificial voice call promoting PillPack's services as part of the PillPack Performance Media campaign between March 13, 2018, and June 16, 2019, and transferred to a PillPack call center, that a class action lawsuit may affect their rights

SEATTLE, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The lawsuit claims that PillPack LLC ("PillPack" or "Defendant") violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act ("TCPA") when prerecorded or artificial voice calls promoting PillPack's services were placed to cellular telephones between March 13, 2018 and June 16, 2019, and transferred to a PillPack call center. Plaintiff alleges that PillPack did not have the recipients' permission to make these calls. The TCPA authorizes persons who prove they received calls that violate the statute to recover money and a court order to stop the calls. PillPack denies that it did anything wrong and denies that it is liable for the alleged calls at issue in this lawsuit. The Court has not decided who is right. The date of the trial has not yet been set.

The Court has ruled that this lawsuit is going forward as a class action. This means that the plaintiff will act as the Class Representative, trying to get money damages and court ordered changes to PillPack's alleged practices for everyone who is a Class Member.

The Court decided that the Class includes individuals or entities in the United States who between March 13, 2018, and June 16, 2019, received a non-emergency telephone call promoting goods and services on behalf of PillPack, LLC as part of the PillPack Performance Media campaign: (i) to a cellular telephone number through the use of an artificial or prerecorded voice; and (ii) Performance Media or its agents live transferred the call to a PillPack call center on the DNIS 866-298-0058; and (iii) Performance Media or its agents did not obtain the cellular telephone number through Rewardzoneusa.com, Nationalconsumercenter.com, finddreamjobs.com, instantplaysweepstakes.com, startacareertoday.com, samplesandsavings.com, sweepstakesaday.com, Surveyvoices.com, or Financedoneright.com between June 19, 2017, and May 3, 2019, before the date(s) of the call(s).

Class Members must choose whether to stay in the Class. If Class Members stay in the Class, and money or benefits are obtained for the Class, they will be notified about what they must do to share in any benefits for which they may be eligible. Class Members will be bound by all orders and judgments of the Court, whether favorable or not, and they won't be able to sue the Defendant for the claims at issue in this case. If Class Members want to stay in the Class, THEY DO NOT HAVE TO DO ANYTHING NOW.

Class members have the right to exclude themselves if for any reason they do not wish to be part of the class. To be excluded from the Class, send a letter to the class administrator stating that you want to be excluded from Williams v. PillPack and mail it to PillPack Notice Administrator, P.O. Box 5563, Portland, OR 97228-5563 or by send an email to info@PillPackTCPAClassAction.com. Class Members must include their name, address, and sign the letter. Exclusion request letters must be postmarked by October 30, 2023. If Class Members exclude themselves, they cannot get any money or benefits from the lawsuit, but they will not be bound by any orders or judgments in the case. If Class Members do not request exclusion, they may (but do not have to) enter an appearance in the Court through their own counsel. The Court has appointed Terrell Marshall Law Group PLLC, Smith & Dietrich Law Offices PLLC, and Paronich Law PC as Class counsel. Detailed information is available at www.PillPackTCPAClassAction.com and toll-free at 1-855-654-0837. Class Members should not call PillPack personnel, its counsel, or any PillPack agent about this case.

