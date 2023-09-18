Medicom Technologies Named as a Sample Vendor in Two Gartner® Hype Cycle™ Reports

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, Medicom Technologies, Inc. ( Medicom ) proudly announces its inclusion as a Sample Vendor in two highly anticipated Gartner Hype Cycle reports for Health Care and Life Sciences (HCLS) organizations. The recently published reports in July 2023 showcase Medicom's instrumental role in the evolving landscape of data monetization within the healthcare sector. Medicom is featured in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Healthcare Data, Analytics, and AI, 2023, as well as the Gartner Hype Cycle for Life Science Clinical Development, 2023.

"By uniting fragmented silos of important health data, we are creating more than a national health network; we're fostering a new era of medical innovation. Our commitment to seamlessly connect disparate data silos paves the way for more effective therapeutics and AI, improved academic collaboration, and improved patient outcomes. Together, we're scripting the narrative of a healthier and more connected future." - Malcolm Benitz, President and Co-Founder of Medicom Technologies, Inc. (PRNewswire)

Medicom's repeat inclusion as a Sample Vendor in these reports serves as a testament to its pivotal role in facilitating groundbreaking research aimed at improving patient outcomes. Through Medicom Intellect, the healthtech company's suite of solutions specializing in the curation and de-identification of longitudinal datasets, research partners provide Real World Data (RWD) for critical initiatives such as AI and machine learning endeavors, academic research, and therapeutic development.

Medicom's innovative approach empowers both academic research institutes and healthcare companies to streamline their workflows efficiently and cost-effectively. This enables them to search, locate, and de-identify health data internally and across organizations, advancing research and development (R&D) efforts. Within this ecosystem, Medicom leverages its extensive nationwide health network, Medicom Connect, as a secure conduit for trusted access to medical imaging and related clinical data.

Traditionally, R&D initiatives within the HCLS sector have relied on labor-intensive, time-consuming manual processes to produce desired research outcomes. Through the relationship between Medicom Connect and Medicom Intellect, HCLS organizations adopt more efficient research workflows to accelerate bringing valued therapeutics to market.

Both Gartner Hype Cycle reports place data monetization in HCLS near Main Street adoption as early as 2025, sharing "The absolutist stigma that has prevented many healthcare organizations from pursuing monetization initiatives have eased. This is a result of widely publicized data-selling practices across industries, demonstrable benefit of shared data to medical science and policy research, and the time data monetization practices have been a part of the healthcare market."

Medicom is committed to driving innovation and positive change in the HCLS sector, and its continued recognition by Gartner is a testament to the company's dedication to advancing the future of healthcare through data-driven solutions.

About Medicom: Medicom is a healthtech company dedicated to creating innovative solutions for patients, health systems, and life sciences. Data and insights from the Medicom Network help clinicians and researchers advance patient care and develop new therapies.

