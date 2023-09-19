Andela Research Finds Increasing Demand for Global Remote Tech Talent

Almost 9 in 10 enterprises want to increase reach for tech talent in other countries, survey shows

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Andela, the global talent marketplace, released a survey today showing that more than 1 in 4 tech workers (27%) remain remote and 83% of enterprises say that number will increase or remain the same over the next six months. The survey, conducted in partnership with Foundry, included 211 enterprises with an average employee size of 5,500 across the U.S., UK, and Germany.

For companies not looking to increase remote tech talent, 47% cited concerns over employee productivity and engagement, a common refrain among companies mandating a return to the office. The survey also found that 88% of enterprise companies want to find tech talent in other countries even though language and cultural barriers remain a top challenge (38%).

"Enterprises will continue to tap into global talent as they work to bridge in-house skills gaps," says Jeremy Johnson, Andela CEO and Co-Founder. "Global reach and certified talent pools are critical, so enterprises need a trusted partner to source the right talent. Over the past decade, Andela has partnered with leading enterprises to scale their technical teams with the most sought after roles and skills."

Top Business Benefits of Hiring Remote Workers

The survey found that enterprises consider the top benefits of hiring remote workers are business continuity during disasters (53%), workforce flexibility (44%), and expanded talent pool (43%).

Higher productivity was cited as more of a benefit in the U.S. (44%) and in the UK (48%) compared to Germany (27%) .

Top Business Benefits of Outsourcing Talent

The survey found that on average, 43% of workloads are outsourced at enterprises with 45% expected next year.

Enterprises most often turn to third parties for help with project design (53%), end-to-end management (46%) and project planning/analysis (45%).

The top benefits of doing so were increased 24/7 availability of talent (46%), improved scalability of the tech team (42%), ability to contract talent for short-term projects (42%), and access to hard-to-find skills (41%).

Global reach and a carefully vetted talent pool are most often rated as important attributes when evaluating outsourcing partners with 71% of survey respondents rating each of these attributes as "critical" or "very important."

Top In-Demand Technical Skills

The survey found the most in-demand skills at enterprises are core engineering (39%), cloud API (38%), database (38%), data analytics (36%), and communication/ collaboration (34%). These skills are also considered the most difficult to source.

Most enterprises surveyed expect steady (51%) or increasing (42%) demand for software development skills over the next 12 months.

Respondents cite Java (54%), Python (40%), and C # (37%) as the most in-demand programming language skills.

The survey defined a remote worker as someone who regularly works outside the office. The survey defined outsourcing talent as third party (e.g., contractors, service providers, consultants). Find more information about the results and methodology here.

