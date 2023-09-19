Floor Coverings International Expands Footprint in Illinois with Three Signed Agreements

No. 1 Flooring Franchise in North America Eyes Statewide Development Opportunity with Aim to Grow to 55 Territories

CHICAGO, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Floor Coverings International® (FCI), the No. 1 flooring franchise in North America, with locally owned Mobile Flooring Showrooms® and knowledgeable teams of trusted professionals, announces three newly signed franchise agreements that will bring its services to the greater Chicagoland area.

Illinois proves to be a strong development state for the brand, now boasting 13 franchisees, spanning 31 territories. With a newly launched marketing co-op, company leadership continues to see vast growth potential with aim to add seven franchisees in suburban markets including Bartlett, Batavia, Buffalo Grove, Lemont, and Northbrook among others.

Behind the newly signed agreements are growth-minded and community-driven franchisees:

Blake Latta , who boasts a 25-plus-year career in sales management and business development. He was ready to break free from the grind of corporate America and signed on for two territories, now open and serving the greater Wheaton and Naperville markets.

Mike and Lori Macpherson , a husband-wife duo who bring collective experience in business finance, management, and marketing, are set to open mid-September and serve two territories across Barrington .

Thomas Peterson , is a Chicago local with a strong entrepreneurial desire who is set to service the Near North Side Chicago neighborhood later this September.

"While I'm grateful for what I've accomplished over my career, I've come to realize that I wasn't exactly on my perfect path," said Latta. "I've recently read two books that have inspired me to make this career change in search of my own Personal Legend, The Alchemist by Paulo Coehlo and Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey. Collectively, these have affirmed my decision to pursue franchising and gain freedom in opening my own business. FCI's proven business model, paired with the transferrable skills I've attained from more than two decades of business experience, I'm confident becoming a franchise owner with FCI puts me on my perfect path."

With seasoned experts committed to franchisee support and helping drive strong performance, FCI is growing with both existing owners looking to add additional territories and franchisees seeking to diversify their portfolios in the home improvement space. With franchise inquiries are up 45% year-over-year, FCI aims to award 90 total franchises by year-end, bringing its total operating franchises to 250.

"We've set forth aggressive franchise development goals, and welcoming strong franchisees who are able to bring our services to life is paramount to deliver on our future success," said Tom Wood, President & CEO of Floor Coverings International. "Customers are looking for home remodeling capabilities from someone who is local, who they can trust for consistent and high-quality services. Our teams continue to work tirelessly to keep our brand and our franchisees ahead of the curve in providing innovative, personalized, high-quality products and services that deliver on our commitment to an unrelenting focus on customer satisfaction."

With the $48 billion flooring industry expected to rise, FCI is poised to continue its market leadership and growth. Since its launch in 1988, FCI has become the recognized market leader by building a robust network of 225 franchises across the country, serving more than 400,000 happy customers, and is showing no signs of slowing down.

The leadership team works tirelessly to keep franchisees ahead of the curve by providing innovative, personalized, high-quality support with an eye on maximizing unit-level volume. FCI has invested millions of dollars into marketing initiatives to strengthen brand awareness, including 22 marketing co-ops, a national ad fund, brand refresh, new website, etc., and as a result, franchisees are seeing the impact. According to FCI's 2023 Franchise Disclosure Document, the Top 50% of franchises generated $1,800,000 Average Unit Volume for 2022*.

With prime territories available, FCI is actively seeking growth-minded individuals who are involved in their community, boast leadership skills, and are eager to explore the world of franchising. When franchisees invest with FCI, they're investing in an organization with a strong culture, solid systems, and a proven business model backed with 30-plus years of experience in providing exceptional customer service.

For more information about the franchise opportunity, please visit https://flooring-franchise.com/ or call 833-432-4669.

About Floor Coverings International

Floor Coverings International is the #1 Mobile Flooring franchise in North America. Utilizing a unique in-home experience, the mobile showroom comes directly to the customer's door with more than 3,000 flooring choices. Floor Coverings International has 225-plus locations throughout the U.S. and Canada with plenty of opportunity for continued expansion. For franchise information, please visit https://flooring-franchise.com/ and to find your closest location go to www.floorcoveringsinternational.com.

*Please see Item 19 of the April 2023 Franchise Disclosure Document for more information. Results may differ. There is no assurance that any franchisee will perform as well.

