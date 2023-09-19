New Oracle Student Offering Transforms the Higher Education Experience

Leading colleges and universities are already adopting the next-generation Oracle Student to foster academic success

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Health Conference -- Higher education institutions, including Navarro College, Pittsburg State University, Spring Arbor University, and Virginia Wesleyan University are deploying Oracle Student to simplify processes and help them deliver on their core missions of driving student success.

Alongside constant shifts in the higher education landscape, student expectations continue to rapidly evolve. Students demand more control over their college experience, greater financial transparency, and a significantly closer link between their studies and professional success. With Oracle Student, students can manage their entire academic experience and take charge of their education and achieve their goals faster with tools for curriculum registry, term and non-term financial aid packaging, multi-year scenario course planning, real-time insights.

"Navarro College is keenly focused on creating innovative pathways to student-centric learning," said Dr. Kevin Fegan, president, Navarro College. "Implementing Oracle Student is imperative to elevating our technology stack to the highest level in order to better serve our students, as well as enabling us to pursue our vision of being a nationally recognized institution."

Oracle Student also provides integrated dashboards to support a multitude of higher education structures, including system, consortia, multi-institution degrees, and short-term exchange. Built with an intuitive, student-first design, the solution automates routine tasks and simplifies financial aid processes, freeing faculty and staff from mundane transactions and empowering them to spend more time with students.

"This solution truly reflects our mission to design products that put the needs of our customers – and their end users - first in everything we do," said Vivian Wong, group vice president, Higher Education Development, Oracle. "It is an honor to be working with such an innovative group of institutions as they seek to transform the student experience and light the academic spark for the next generation of students."

Oracle Student's quarterly release cycle delivers provides institutions with the agility and flexibility they need to meet student expectations. The solution is also uniquely architected for lifelong learning, not just undergraduate programs, which is critical to helping students gain a competitive edge with relevant skills and ensuring successful post-graduate outcomes.

"Delivering opportunities for lifelong learning is increasingly important in higher education," according to Vicki Tambellini, founder of the Tambellini Group. "Student solutions that are able to support traditional and non-traditional programs seamlessly on a single platform demonstrate a strong commitment to innovation and meeting the needs of institutions not just today, but well into the future."

