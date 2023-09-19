Nuts For Cheese™ Achieves BRC Global Standard for Food Safety Certification

Setting the Gold Standard in Quality for Dairy-Free Cheese and Cream Cheese Style Spreads!

LONDON, ON, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Nuts For Cheese™, maker of dairy-free, organic cashew-based artisanal cheeses, announced today that it achieved the internationally recognized BRC (British Retail Consortium) Certification with an A grade, recognizing their exceptional commitment to quality, safety and excellence at their 25,000 square foot cheesemaking facility in London, Ontario.

BRC Global Food Safety Certification is a leading global quality and food safety certification program that is recognized by the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI). Certification is only awarded to organizations that have fully embraced a top-to-bottom food safety culture and approach throughout their company.

"Quality has always been our number one priority. From our wholesome ingredients to house-made cultures and sauces, our mission is to make delicious cashew-based cheese for cheese lovers everywhere," said Margaret Coons, Founder & CEO of Nuts For Cheese™. "Food safety is an important focus as part of our commitment to quality and this achievement validates our continuous efforts to uphold the highest standards. The smiles on consumers faces after they enjoy our cheese is the real indication we've met our goals. Consumers are discovering that with Nuts For Cheese™ they can finally have a delightful dairy-free cheese experience that offers great taste and clean ingredients. Ultimately, that has been a key driver behind our rapid growth and the fact that we are the brand driving the most growth in the category."

Nuts For Cheese™ has raised $8 million in capital to date led by Forage Capital and followed by Mike Fata, Dror Balshine, and Hugh Bowman, with $1 million invested directly into their cheesemaking plant. To achieve certification, Nuts For Cheese™ passed a thorough third-party audit that evaluated all aspects of its operations, including a brand new line that was installed to produce its latest product line, cashew-based Cream Cheese Style Spreads.

Smooth and creamy texture with a fresh and tangy flavor, new Nuts For Cheese™ Cream Cheese Style Spreads are dairy-free, made with simple, wholesome ingredients like organic cashews, fresh herbs and lemon juice and never any starches, gums, or fillers. Available in three delicious flavors: Original, Garlic & Herb and Lemon Dill. Nuts For Cheese™ Cream Cheese Style Spreads can be found in natural independent stores throughout Canada and will be launching into Fortinos, Metro, Longos, and select Sobeys stores in September.

Available throughout North America with its disruptive cheese wedge packaging and line-up of cheese-lover favorite flavors, Nuts for Cheese™ is stocked in over 5,000 doors and is one of the key brands driving growth within the plant-based cheese category. The #3 brand in the U.S. and commanding more than 15%-dollar share, past 52-weeks Nuts For Cheese™ was the largest contributor of growth to the category by over 3 times the next brand.

To learn more about Nuts For Cheese™, visit www.nutsforcheese.com

About Nuts for Cheese™

Founded in 2015, Nuts For Cheese™ started with an inspired chef who has an unparalleled passion to spread positive, sustainable change through food. Originally crafted in the back of a vegan kitchen, Nuts For Cheese™ quickly built their own manufacturing facility to preserve the integrity of the recipes and chef-grade quality. Recognized as a leader in the plant-based cheese movement, the complete line of 100% dairy-free, fermented cashew-based cheeses, butters, and new cream cheese style spreads are made with house-made cultures in a certified BRC and organic facility without the use of any starches, gums, fillers, or artificial flavors. Nuts For Cheese™ is a Rainbow Registered business. To learn more about Nuts For Cheese™, visit www.nutsforcheese.com

