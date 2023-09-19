Target is Making Holiday Shopping More Affordable, Joyful and Easier Than Ever

With great deals every day, Target will deliver value all season long, including thousands of must-have gifts under $25 and guest-favorite seasonal food and beverage items starting at just $2 .

Guests can expect newness at every turn with more than 10,000 new items, including over 1,000 new toys and thousands of seasonal exclusives, just in time for the holidays.

A full week of savings during Target Circle Week — running Oct. 1-7 — provides a head start to the holiday season with thousands of deals.

Enhancements to free same-day services — including the ability to make a return and order Starbucks in Drive Up — as well as investments in team members and seasonal hiring ensure an easy and enjoyable Target run.

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is unveiling its plans to bring guests even more affordability, joy and ease throughout this holiday shopping season. With thousands of gifts under $25, guest-favorite seasonal food and beverage items starting at just $2, more than 10,000 new and exclusive items across its assortment, and its best-in-class retail team, Target is ready to help guests check everything off their lists this holiday season.

"This is a time the Target team shines, and we're ready to deliver affordability, inspiration and convenience to help our guests celebrate holiday traditions with loved ones," said Christina Hennington, chief growth officer, Target. "We'll have great deals every day, on top of our everyday low prices. And between our only-at-Target exclusives, robust assortment of owned and national brands, new partnerships, and industry-leading fulfillment services, Target is making it easier than ever for our guests to embrace the joy of the season."

Delivering value all season long

As guests look for even more ways to save this holiday season, Target is delivering with new deals every day on top of its everyday low prices.

Entertaining will be more affordable with hundreds of new items across food and beverage starting at just $2 , including guest-favorites like Favorite Day Christmas Tree Shaped Bark and Favorite Day Mint Hot Cocoa Spoons. Half of Target's seasonal food and beverage assortment is priced under $5 .



Finding the perfect gift will be easier than ever, with thousands of toys under $25 , hundreds of beauty, apparel and accessories items starting at $5 , and stocking stuffers starting at $1 .

Target Circle Week: The retailer's big fall savings event returns Oct. 1-7 , featuring a full week of deep discounts on thousands of items, including hot, trending gifts, seasonal items, everyday essentials and more, with up to 40% off for The retailer's big fall savings event returns, featuring a full week of deep discounts on thousands of items, including hot, trending gifts, seasonal items, everyday essentials and more, with up to 40% off for Target Circle members. It's easy to take advantage of all these deals in stores or online by signing up for a free Target Circle account via the Target app or Target.com.

Deal of the Day: Also starting Oct. 1 , Target's popular Deal of the Day program returns with deep daily discounts exclusively for Target Circle members. Every day through Dec. 24 , members can access huge savings on new and must-have gifts and everyday essentials both in store and at Target.com, including deals on top national brands like Apple, Nespresso, Dyson and Nintendo.

This holiday and every day, guests can maximize their budgets at Target by taking advantage of an extra 5% off with RedCard. Target Circle members will also enjoy personalized offers on top of everyday deals. All guests will find savings every week of the season and can get a sneak peek at the hottest deals via the Target weekly ad.

The joy of discovery

Target's 2023 holiday assortment features more than 10,000 new items from the retailer's popular lineup of owned brands, like Good & Gather and Threshold, alongside new gifts from guest-favorite national brands such as Xbox and LEGO, as well as more than 1,000 new toys. Throughout the holiday season, guests will find newness around every corner, including:

New and Expanded Partnerships: Just in time for the holiday season, Target is introducing a long-term strategic partnership with Austin -based, fashion-meets-philanthropy lifestyle brand Kendra Scott, through an exclusive collection and dedicated shopping experience. $40 . This partnership is in addition to the retailer's growing number of shop-in-shops, including $10 , with select gifting items starting under $5 . Just in time for the holiday season, Target is introducing a long-term strategic partnership with-based, fashion-meets-philanthropy lifestyle brand Kendra Scott, through an exclusive collection and dedicated shopping experience. The Kendra Scott at Target collection includes more than 200 quality, style-forward jewelry and accessories items, with most items under. This partnership is in addition to the retailer's growing number of shop-in-shops, including Disney store at Target, Apple at Target and more than 500 total Ulta Beauty at Target experiences — making Target truly a one-stop shop. Finally, Target is bringing back its popular partnership with iconic British retailer Marks & Spencer to offer guests an expanded assortment of exclusive gourmet food and beverage gifts. More than half of this year's Marks & Spencer assortment is priced under, with select gifting items starting under

Newness Across Owned Brand Favorites: In addition to seasonal newness across the retailer's guest-favorite owned brands – including Favorite Day, Hearth & Hand with Magnolia and more – the retailer today announced a new kitchenware owned brand, Sept. 24 . In addition to seasonal newness across the retailer's guest-favorite owned brands – including Favorite Day, Hearth & Hand with Magnolia and more – the retailer today announced a new kitchenware owned brand, Figmint , that makes every moment in the kitchen more festive and fun. With products designed for quality and value, Figmint launches in stores and online on

New Influencer Storefronts: New this holiday season, Target guests can discover holiday inspiration directly from their favorite influencers, available at New this holiday season, Target guests can discover holiday inspiration directly from their favorite influencers, available at Target.com/creators

Easy and convenient shopping

It's more convenient than ever to shop for the holidays, thanks to Target's investments in its team as well as best-in-class fulfillment services like Drive Up, Order Pickup and Same-Day Delivery. This includes:

Target is starting the season with stability in its workforce and a commitment to scheduling flexibility for its experienced and engaged team. This holiday season, by popular request, Target will continue giving existing team members the opportunity to add extra hours to build their desired schedule. The retailer has also successfully established an On Demand team — a flexible workforce that includes nearly 45,000 team members — who have the option to pick up shifts on an as-desired basis, depending on staffing needs and team member availability.



Sept. 20 , interested candidates can visit In addition, Target plans to hire nearly 100,000 seasonal team members to assist guests, provide same-day fulfillment services, and sort and ship orders. Beginning, interested candidates can visit TargetSeasonalJobs.com to apply for seasonal positions.

Even Better Drive Up Service: Target has invested in its free curbside service to make it even more useful — and enjoyable — for guests. The retailer has added more than 27,000 Drive Up stalls, providing plenty of capacity for the peak shopping season. This is also the first holiday season guests can enjoy two new service enhancements: the ability to Target has invested in its free curbside service to make it even more useful — and enjoyable — for guests. The retailer has added more than 27,000 Drive Up stalls, providing plenty of capacity for the peak shopping season. This is also the first holiday season guests can enjoy two new service enhancements: the ability to make a return and place a Starbucks order with Drive Up.

Speedier Next-Day Delivery: Target has expanded to 10 sortation centers in its supply chain network since last holiday season, bringing even more next-day deliveries to guests.

Free and Fast Shipping: Guests receive free two-day shipping when using a RedCard or when spending $35 or more.

With outstanding value, its differentiated assortment, same-day services and the best team in retail, Target truly shines during the holidays.

