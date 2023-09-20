ALLEGIANT REPORTS AUGUST 2023 TRAFFIC

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for August 2023.

Scheduled Service – Year Over Year Comparison



August 2023 August 2022 Change Passengers 1,310,751 1,379,071 (5.0 %) Revenue passenger miles (000) 1,163,582 1,223,427 (4.9 %) Available seat miles (000) 1,353,230 1,408,597 (3.9 %) Load factor 86.0 % 86.9 % (0.9) pts Departures 8,839 9,287 (4.8 %) Average stage length (miles) 866 859 0.8 %

Total System* - Year Over Year Comparison



August 2023 August 2022 Change Passengers 1,320,721 1,386,149 (4.7 %) Available seat miles (000) 1,402,344 1,444,626 (2.9 %) Departures 9,211 9,567 (3.7 %) Average stage length (miles) 861 855 0.7 %









*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract. System revenue passenger miles and system load factor are not useful statistics as system available seat miles include both ASMs flown by fixed fee flying as well as non-revenue producing repositioning flights used for operational needs. Fixed fee flying is better measured through dollar contribution versus operational statistics.

Preliminary Financial Results

$ per gallon August 2023 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system $3.16





Guidance Update



Previous Guide Current Guide Full-year 2023 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system $2.90 $3.17



Allegiant Travel Company

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

