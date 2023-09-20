Tobin's Pizza: Great Pizza Deserves a Great Delivery

Tobin's Pizza in Bloomington, Illinois , exclusively uses Mitsubishi Mirages as delivery vehicles

Has purchased 20-25 new Mirages each year from O'Brien Mitsubishi in Normal, Illinois ; has purchased more than 200 Mirages in total since 2010

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When you've been voted the best pizza in McLean County, and your business delivers more than 60,000 pies a year, you need a fleet of reliable, economical, affordable delivery vehicles, and that's why Tobin's Pizza owner Moe Davis trusts his delivery business exclusively to the Mitsubishi Mirage. In more than 10 years of partnership with O'Brien Mitsubishi in Normal, Ill., Davis has purchased over 200 Mirages, replacing his fleet of vehicles every year.

"I've bought thousands of vehicles in my life for my various businesses, and I've never had a more reliable car," said Davis of the Mitsubishi Mirage. "Out of the over-200 Mirages I've bought, I've had only two issues – and that's with four million miles of use under the tires so far. I swap cars every year to ensure I can keep my drivers on the road, my customers happy and my maintenance bills to nearly zero."

The Mirage is an easy choice in a situation like Davis', as it is the most fuel-efficient non-hybrid gasoline-fueled vehicle sold in the U.S. today, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency1. As one of the least-expensive new vehicles sold today, it offers a unique combination of fuel efficiency, low purchase price, easy driving, and parking due to its compact size, and, of course, Mitsubishi Motors' enviable 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty2.

"When I first learned of Tobin's Pizza, and met Moe Davis, back in 2010, I initially had his fleet using the then-new Mitsubishi i-MiEV electric vehicle we'd just started selling," said Ryan Gremore, owner of O'Brien Mitsubishi in Normal, Ill., where Davis sources his cars every year. "After production stopped on the i-MiEV, it was an easy swap to get the Tobin's team into Mirages, and it's just been that way ever since. From the first car we delivered to Moe back in 2010 to today, we've helped him into more than 200 Mitsubishis, and they've been perfect for their delivery routes."

The Mitsubishi Mirage heads into 2023 following a recent redesign that included significant exterior styling updates and added and upgraded technology, including standard advanced safety features, Apple CarPlay®3, and Android Auto™4 compatibility. Combined with its sedan counterpart, the 2023 Mitsubishi Mirage G4, both vehicles offer buyers a compelling blend of updated styling, enhanced safety, versatility, and value.

