On Belay Expands Leadership Team with Addition of Two New Healthcare Executives

BOSTON, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Belay Health Solutions, the company on a mission to empower primary care practices to succeed in value-based care, today announced the addition of two executives to the team whose strategic expertise and depth of experience will be pivotal as we navigate the complexities of the healthcare landscape.

Andrew Herman joins as Chief Financial Officer

Sarah Swank joins as General Counsel

"I am thrilled to welcome Andrew and Sarah to the team," said Andrew Allison, Co-Founder and CEO of On Belay. "They both bring deep healthcare and specifically ACO and value-based care expertise in their respective functions, ensuring we have the right leadership in place to scale our company and support our partner practices."

Andrew Herman joins On Belay as the Chief Financial Officer. He brings over 15 years of health care finance, managed care and ACO operations experience to On Belay. Most recently, Andrew was CFO of Steward Health Care Network (SHCN) where he was responsible for financial operations of SHCN nationally, including the commercial, Medicare and Medicaid value-based business units. "As the incoming CFO of On Belay, I am committed to driving financial excellence and sustainability in our mission to provide high-quality, patient-centered care. I look forward to collaborating with our dedicated team to navigate the complexities of the healthcare landscape, ensuring that we not only meet our financial goals but also enhance the well-being of the patients we serve."

Sarah Swank joins as General Counsel. She brings over 20 years of experience as a senior in-house counsel in national health systems and a strategic thought leader and advisor in nationally recognized, top-rated law firms. Sarah represented some of the first ACOs and telehealth programs in the country, supporting efforts to improve quality of care and health outcomes. Sarah is a national author and speaker, Vice Chair of ABA Health Section Publications Board, and former Vice Chair of Education for the American Health Law Association In-House Practice Group. "I am thrilled to join an organization driven by its mission to empower clinicians to thrive in their daily work and impact the health of the communities they serve."

On Belay recently announced the expansion of its leadership team with Bob LoNigro MD, SVP Clinical Affairs, and Kate Casaday, Chief of Staff. On Belay has more than doubled in size in the last six months and is hiring at a fast pace to meet the needs of its growing physician base.

About On Belay Health Solutions

On Belay Health Solutions is on a mission to empower primary care providers to deliver the best possible care, while optimizing their financial and operational performance. On Belay supports practices in successfully transitioning to value-based care with solutions that improve patient outcomes and care team experience. On Belay currently operates in 15 states, including Washington D.C., partnering with practices to create a brighter, more sustainable future for healthcare. Learn more at www.obhs.com.

