JA Solar Signs Agreement for Second Largest Photovoltaic Power Plant Project in Bangladesh

BEIJING, Sept. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar signed a cooperation agreement with Paramount Group, a Bangladeshi energy group, to provide all PV modules for a 150MW photovoltaic (PV) power plant project. Both parties will give full play to their advantages and work together to promote the transformation of Bangladesh's energy structure. The project is expected to be completed by the end of December 2023. Upon completion, it will be the largest PV power plant completed in Bangladesh in 2023 and the second-largest PV power plant in the country.

Shakhawat Hossain, Chairman of Paramount Group, a highly influential business conglomerate in Bangladesh, said, "As a leading PV company, JA Solar has won a good reputation worldwide for its excellent technical strength and product quality. We look forward to working together to promote the development of Bangladesh's PV market through the signing of this agreement."

Daniel Li, Sales Director of Southeast Asia of JA Solar, said "Paramount Group has far-reaching influence in Bangladesh, and JA Solar is honored to establish cooperation with Paramount Group. We hope that the cooperation between JA Solar and Paramount Group will promote the popularization and application of PV in Bangladesh and create more value for the Bangladeshi PV market."

Bangladesh is rich in light resources and has favorable conditions for the development of PV. In recent years, JA Solar has been actively developing the Bangladeshi market and has supplied all modules for the first large-scale solar power plant in Bangladesh, a 28MW project. With its high-efficiency products and high-quality services, JA Solar will continue to promote the sustainable development of the Bangladeshi PV market and contribute to efforts towards green and low-carbon transformation in Bangladesh.

