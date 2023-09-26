Bye Aerospace's eFlyer 2 Achieves FAA Acceptance of Functional Hazard Analysis

Significant Milestone in Advancing Electric Aviation Certification

DENVER, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bye Aerospace, the global innovator in cutting edge sustainable electric aviation, celebrates a significant milestone as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) accepts its "Functional Hazard Analysis." This groundbreaking purposefully-designed electric eFlyer 2 aircraft has achieved another general aviation industry "first" under Amendment 64 of FAA Part 23, reinforcing Bye Aerospace's global industry design lead, significantly ahead of any competition.

(PRNewswire)

Rod Zastrow, President of Bye Aerospace, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "This FAA milestone substantiates our eFlyer design, providing unwavering support for our market and business case. The result is a clean, capable, electric aircraft with a remarkable 80% reduction in operating costs as compared to conventional aircraft. Bye Aerospace and the eFlyer 2 are poised to revolutionize aviation pilot training economics."

The FAA certification basis for the eFlyer 2 (Project No. TC09549CH-A) was established earlier, confirming its eligibility for a type certificate. The FAA has affirmed that the type design complies with the U.S. type certification basis and that the aircraft is safe for the requested certification category.

Mr. Zastrow emphasized, "Our sustainable aircraft technology represents a paradigm shift in the aviation industry. Our groundbreaking eFlyer design offers an unprecedented opportunity for aerospace, and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) institutional investors to invest in a cleaner and more sustainable future for aerospace and aviation."

As the global aviation industry faces increasing scrutiny for its environmental impact, Bye Aerospace is leading the charge toward a greener future. The Bye Aerospace team of dedicated engineers and researchers are developing innovative solutions that address the most pressing environmental challenges facing the broad aerospace industry.

About Bye Aerospace

Bye Aerospace, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, stands at the forefront of electric Aviation innovation. The eFlyer series of fixed-wing aircraft has been meticulously designed to disrupt general aviation, beginning with the important Aviation Training sector, with an FAA-certified, zero-emission, highly cost-effective, low-drag, low-noise, intelligent, and safety-enhanced aircraft.

Learn more about Bye Aerospace at its website; https://byeaerospace.com/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BYE Aerospace Inc