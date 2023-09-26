Google Names Tredence the 2023 Google Cloud Industry Solution Services Partner of the Year

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tredence Inc., a global leader in data science and AI solutions, today announced that it has received the 2023 Google Cloud Industry Solution Services Partner of the Year Award for Gaming.

Tredence was recognized for its achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, bringing about transformative solutions that helped joint customers overcome challenges and achieve significant milestones. The company was particularly lauded for its innovative thinking, outstanding solution delivery, and best-in-class use of Google Cloud products and services.

"Google Cloud's partner awards recognize the significant impact and customer success that our partners have driven over the past year," said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. "We're delighted to recognize Tredence as a 2023 Google Cloud Partner Award winner and look forward to a continued strong partnership in support of our mutual customers."

The award also highlighted Tredence's expertise in data migration and analytics, leveraging the power of Google Cloud. The Google Cloud Partner of the Year Award celebrates partners that have demonstrated exceptional use of Google Cloud technology. Tredence's work in migrating the company's large volume data to Google Cloud's BigQuery and reducing complex data retrieval times stands as a testament to the firm's prowess in leveraging Google Cloud to deliver value to clients.

"Tredence is honored to be recognized as the 2023 Google Cloud Industry Solution Services Partner of the Year for Gaming. Global enterprise customers truly value our unique Speed to Scale and Time to Value industry solutions delivered on Google Cloud, as strongly evidenced through this partnership," stated Hari Natarajan, Tredence's Executive Vice President & Chief Alliance Officer. "Tredence continues to invest deeply in driving industry transformation outcomes leveraging the best of Google Cloud's Data & AI technologies, including cutting edge GenAI to power, repeatable, scalable, innovation with this alliance."

In 2021, Tredence reinforced its leadership in the AI and Data Science landscape through a strategic focus on innovation and a vertical-first approach. Its ATOM.AI platform is a testament to such innovation, with 130+ AI/ML solution accelerators streamlining the AI development cycle, cutting time-to-market to 4–12 weeks, and delivering rapid ROI for several Fortune 100 clients. These achievements highlight its dedication to providing data-driven, high-impact solutions across various domains, further establishing Tredence as an industry leader in the fields of AI and Data Science.

About Tredence Inc.

Tredence is a global data science and AI solutions provider focused on solving the last-mile problem in AI. The 'last mile' is the gap between insight creation and value realization Tredence has twice been named a 'Market Leader' in The Forrester Wave™: Customer Analytics Service Providers and is certified as a Great Place to Work®. Tredence is 2300-plus employees strong and headquartered in San Jose, with offices in Foster City, Chicago, London, Toronto, and Bangalore. It caters to the largest companies in retail, CPG, high tech, telecom, healthcare, travel, banking, and industrials as clients.

