Lumen Technologies to Present at the Deutsche Bank 31st Annual Leveraged Finance Conference

DENVER, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chris Stansbury, executive vice president and chief financial officer at Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN), will present at the Deutsche Bank 31st Annual Leveraged Finance Conference on October 3. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 4:35 p.m. ET.

Lumen Logo (PRNewsfoto/Lumen) (PRNewswire)

A live webcast link to the investor presentation will be made available on the Lumen Investor Relations website at https://ir.lumen.com/events-and-presentations.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen connects the world. We are dedicated to furthering human progress through technology by connecting people, data, and applications – quickly, securely, and effortlessly. Everything we do at Lumen takes advantage of our network strength. From metro connectivity to long-haul data transport to our edge cloud, security, and managed service capabilities, we meet our customers' needs today and as they build for tomorrow. For news and insights visit news.lumen.com, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, Twitter: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies, and YouTube: /lumentechnologies.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lumen Technologies