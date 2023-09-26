Neptune-GBX® & Fiduciary Trust International Team Up to Provide Precious Metals Investors with Institutional-Quality Custodian, Cash Management & Reporting Services

Strategic Relationship Between Physical-Bullion Trading Platform & Global Wealth Management Provider Work Together to Simplify Investing in Precious Metals

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neptune-GBX®, an international precious metals dealer and exchange operator, is enhancing its dynamic suite of products and services through a strategic relationship with Fiduciary Trust International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Templeton. The two firms have come together to better support individual investors and financial professionals amidst a robust demand in the global precious metals market. Demand for precious metals is rising in response to geopolitical and macroeconomic shifts, especially for physical bullion, which possesses unique risk mitigating characteristics versus competing options.

Neptune-GBX (PRNewswire)

Neptune-GBX partners with Franklin Templeton's Fiduciary Trust Intl. to provide institutional level services to advisors

The relationship between Neptune-GBX and Fiduciary Trust International is designed to provide clients with a holistic package of integrated products and services not previously available to investors. Among the numerous advantages this relationship offers is the option to safeguard these real assets through the comprehensive custodial services offered by Fiduciary Trust International, which operates in over 80 markets worldwide. The global wealth manager and highly personalized custodian also offers cash management and proprietary pricing services to investors in addition to its accounting and reporting services.

"Fiduciary Trust International has more than 90 years of experience helping high-net-worth investors and their families achieve their goals via customized wealth management and custody solutions—and it has the global support and expertise of Franklin Templeton, one of the world's largest investment management organizations," said Christopher Blasi, President and CEO of Neptune-GBX. "Together, we can make it easier for investors, and the financial advisors they work with, to administer and secure their investments in physical metals."

Another advantage of Neptune's new partnership with Fiduciary Trust International is the addition of an infrastructure which will greatly increase the distribution capabilities for Neptune's suite of products. This is made possible through Fiduciary Trust International's custody and reporting services for wealth managers, registered investment advisors (RIAs), and family offices. Now, financial professionals with multi-custodial practices can transact in these physical bullion assets for their clients in a way that meets the requirements for an assets under management (AUM) business model.

"Neptune-GBX's offering is fulfilling a highly specialized need in the marketplace," said David J. Lederer, CPPT, Director and Head of Investor Services at Fiduciary Trust International. "Our institutional-level custody services can help Neptune-GBX customers and their advisors manage their physical metal investments just like any other assets on their balance sheets. We look forward to continuing to work with Neptune-GBX to help investors safeguard their precious metals."

About Neptune-GBX

Neptune-GBX is a precious metals broker dealer and exchange operator that serves investors and financial professionals worldwide. The firm has differentiated itself as a developer and market maker of innovative physical bullion investment products, including the Neptune Vault Accounts® and patented PMC Ounce®. The Neptune-GBX platform supports trading and investing in all the traditional forms of physical bullion in conjunction with its proprietary products. Neptune's product suite and platform are architected to offer clients with unparalleled features and benefits such as turn-key diversification, more efficient trading, greater transparency, enhanced liquidity, and products which seek a superior risk-adjusted return. For more information, please visit neptuneglobal.com.

About Fiduciary Trust International

Fiduciary Trust International, a global wealth management firm headquartered in New York, NY, has served individuals, families, endowments and foundations since 1931. With over $94 billion in assets under management and administration as of June 30, 2023, the firm specializes in strategic wealth planning, investment management and trust and estate services, as well as tax and custody services. The New York-based firm and its subsidiaries maintain offices in Coral Gables, FL, Boca Raton, FL, St. Petersburg, FL, Radnor, PA, Lincoln, MA, Los Angeles, CA, San Mateo, CA, San Francisco, CA, Washington, DC, Wilmington, DE, Reston, VA, and Atlanta, GA. For more information, please visit fiduciarytrust.com, and for the latest updates, follow Fiduciary Trust International on LinkedIn and X: @FiduciaryTrust.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE: BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers boutique specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of July 31, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

Copyright © 2023. Neptune Global Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.

Contacts:

Franklin Templeton Neptune Global Holdings Rebecca Radosevich: 212-632-3207 Brandon Green: 302-256-5080 rebecca.radosevich@franklintempleton.com groupdirector@neptuneglobal.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Neptune Global Holdings