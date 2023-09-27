12 Hicks Thomas Partners Named to Lawdragon 500 Leading Litigators in America

2024 honorees described as 'the advisors you want to send into battle'

HOUSTON, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hicks Thomas LLP is pleased to announce that Lawdragon has named 12 firm partners to its list of 500 Leading Litigators in America, a listing of the country's top legal talent.

In its second year, the Leading Litigators listing recognizes "the advisors you want to send into battle." Honorees represent corporations and other entities in cases involving antitrust, financial and securities litigation, intellectual property, commercial, real estate, M&A and chancery, cybersecurity and data privacy, and white collar and investigations.

Hicks Thomas partners honored by Lawdragon for their commercial litigation work include:

Mr. Grant has also been recognized for excellence in intellectual property litigation.

"This listing is special in that it goes to the heart of what we do – try cases," said Hicks Thomas partner John B. Thomas. "It is nice to see so many of our firm partners recognized for the hard work they put in for our clients each and every day."

Lawdragon honorees are selected based on the publication's journalistic research, an open nomination process and a rigorous vetting process from a team with decades of experience in legal reporting and analysis. View the complete Lawdragon list of 500 Leading Litigators in America here.

Founded in 1997, Texas-based Hicks Thomas LLP is a premier litigation firm representing plaintiffs and defendants across the nation. With offices in Houston, Austin, Beaumont, Amarillo, and Sacramento, Calif., the firm provides in-depth experience in cases involving oil and gas, environmental, complex commercial, toxic tort, construction, products liability, corporate governance, securities, banking, insurance coverage, transportation, trade secrets and business litigation. Visit the firm at http://www.hicks-thomas.com.

