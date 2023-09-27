APhA, ASHP, and NABP unveil strategies to bolster pharmacy workforce

National pharmacy associations join forces to address pressing challenges facing the profession

WASHINGTON, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Pharmacists Association (APhA), the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP), and the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP) are pleased to share a new report including actions to implement solutions to improve pharmacy workplace conditions. Workplace problems are leading to high stress levels and occupational burnout across various pharmacy practice settings. APhA, ASHP, and NABP undertook a collaborative effort to address these challenges head-on during a recent invitation-only event, and identified transformative and actionable changes for the pharmacy and related communities.

The report, "Implementing Solutions Summit: Building a Sustainable, Healthy, Pharmacy Workforce and Workplace," lays out implementation of solutions that seek to improve workplace conditions by addressing day-to-day challenges, removing obstacles to well-being, and advancing practice models for pharmacists and pharmacy technicians.

"We cannot delay in enacting these solutions," said Michael D. Hogue, PharmD, FAPhA, FNAP, FFIP, executive vice president and CEO of APhA. "It is imperative that we continue to prioritize the well-being of our pharmacy personnel now to usher in positive changes that not only elevate their workplace experiences but also reinvigorates the profession toward upward mobility so they can be able to continue to deliver outstanding patient care."

"Occupational burnout is a threat to patient safety and the pharmacy profession," said Paul W. Abramowitz, PharmD, ScD (Hon), FASHP, chief executive officer of ASHP. "The insights gleaned from the summit underscore the importance of taking pragmatic and meaningful steps aimed at risk factors that lead to distressing workplace conditions. We look forward to collaborating with our members and organizational partners to advance the actions identified at the summit to enhance workplace conditions and cultivate a resilient and empowered pharmacy workforce."

"Pharmacists and technicians are an essential part of the health care workforce in this country. Pharmacies provide quality, accessible care to patients in a diverse range of communities. That's why NABP and its member boards of pharmacy have made supporting pharmacy staff well-being a high priority. We are proud to have partnered with APhA and ASHP to host this joint summit. The outcomes of the summit are a roadmap to building a more sustainable, healthier pharmacy workforce and workplace," said NABP Executive Director/Secretary Lemrey "Al" Carter, PharmD, MS, RPh.

The summit called on participants to establish actions to implement solutions by individuals, employers, and pharmacy associations in the near, medium, and long term. APhA, ASHP, and NABP's commitment to enhancing the well-being of the pharmacy workforce is centered around five themes in the report. To learn more and read the full report in detail, click here.

About APhA

APhA is the only organization advancing the entire pharmacy profession. APhA leads the pharmacy profession by supporting pharmacists, student pharmacists, and pharmacy technicians in their role optimizing medication use and patient health outcomes and ensuring patients have access to pharmacists' care. We do this through our strong and effective advocacy, top notch education, practice tools, and resources, dissemination of evidence, and opportunities for members to engage and learn from each other. APhA is the pharmacy voice at the table in developing national guidelines, policies, and best practices that advance the profession and patient care.

About ASHP

ASHP is the largest association of pharmacy professionals in the United States, representing 60,000 pharmacists, student pharmacists, and pharmacy technicians in all patient care settings, including hospitals, ambulatory clinics, and health-system community pharmacies. For over 80 years, ASHP has championed innovation in pharmacy practice, advanced education and professional development, and served as a steadfast advocate for members and patients. In addition, ASHP is the accrediting body for pharmacy residency and technician training programs and provides comprehensive resources to support pharmacy professionals through every stage of their careers. For more information, visit ashp.org and ASHP's consumer website, SafeMedication.com.

About NABP

NABP is the independent, international, and impartial 501(c)(3) nonprofit Association that assists its member state boards and jurisdictions for the purpose of protecting the public health. NABP was established in 1904 to assist the boards of pharmacy in creating uniform education and licensure standards. Today, we help support patient and prescription drug safety through examinations that assess pharmacist competency, pharmacist licensure transfer and verification services, and various pharmacy accreditation and inspection programs.

