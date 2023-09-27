PitchBook Appoints Paul Stoddart as Chief Marketing Officer

Former Salesforce marketing executive brings more than two-decades of full stack digital marketing experience to support PitchBook's next phase of growth

SEATTLE, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PitchBook, the premier data provider for the private and public equity markets, today announced the appointment of Paul Stoddart as Chief Marketing Officer. In his role, Stoddart will lead PitchBook's global marketing team made up of core marketing functions including, brand, creative and media, revenue marketing and operations, SEO, web, events, strategic partnerships and public relations. Stoddart's extensive experience will be instrumental in scaling the company's growth in new and existing markets, ensuring a consistent and holistic brand experience and introducing operational efficiency and effectiveness to continue driving momentum for PitchBook. Just in the first half of 2023, PitchBook experienced 22.8% increase in revenue, grew the team to nearly 4,000 team members and executed integration milestones for LCD, following its $650M acquisition in 2022.

Prior to joining PitchBook, Stoddart was the CMO of Salesforce's Customer and Partner Success and Services portfolio. Before that, he was the CMO of Epicor, where he was responsible for improving brand awareness, demand generation and ACV growth. As CMO at PitchBook, Stoddart will focus on improving lead generation, driving conversion efficiency, strengthening the partnership with Sales and Customer Success, elevating our product go-to-market processes and continuing to enhance customer relationships through unique events and partnerships. He will also join PitchBook's executive leadership team to help shape the company's overall strategy, optimize operations and strengthen corporate culture.

"We've gotten to where we are today because we're intentional about hiring the right people, maintaining an acute focus on the highest priorities and executing at a high level," said John Gabbert, founder and CEO of PitchBook. "Paul's background and experience in supporting sales and customer success, increasing conversion rates and scaling brand awareness initiatives will allow us to accelerate efforts to deliver more value to our audiences, while also supporting the growth of our employees. I'm confident his leadership will enable us to continue innovating our go-to-market processes that have fueled our 10-year compound annual growth rate of 54% and drive $1B in sales over the next few years."

PitchBook continues to be the authoritative resource for data and insights on the global financial markets. More than 100,000 professionals rely on PitchBook's award-winning platform, research and news to identify opportunities within venture capital, private equity, credit and M&A. The company continues to invest in adding new datasets across asset classes, technologies and regions as well as building tools to streamline workflows and improve the overall customer experience. As the business continues to grow, PitchBook's brand awareness is also expanding with growing readership of its research and news offerings and public engagement through strategic partnerships, like the National Venture Capital Association (NVCA), Institutional Limited Partners Association (ILPA), as well as Climate Pledge Arena and the Seattle Kraken and UBS Arena and the New York Islanders.

"As a full stack marketer, I thrive in environments where I can build, optimize and expand marketing programs that lead to increased revenue, operational efficiencies and professional development opportunities for my teams," said Paul Stoddart, CMO of PitchBook. "The power of the PitchBook Platform and the quality of its data, research and news, makes it a clear market leader. We have a major opportunity to educate our market on PitchBook's unique IP and competitive differentiators that make it such a powerful resource. I'm looking forward to inspiring new thinking on the art and science of effective marketing at PitchBook."

About PitchBook

PitchBook is a financial data and software company that provides transparency into the capital markets to help professionals discover and execute opportunities with confidence and efficiency. PitchBook collects and analyzes detailed data on the entire venture capital, private equity and M&A landscape—including public and private companies, investors, funds, investments, exits and people. The company's data and analysis are available through the PitchBook Platform, industry news and in-depth reports. Founded in 2007, PitchBook has offices in Seattle, San Francisco, Chicago, New York, London, Hong Kong, Singapore, Mumbai, Kolkata and Ukraine and serves more than 100,000 professionals around the world. In 2016, Morningstar acquired PitchBook, which now operates as an independent subsidiary.

