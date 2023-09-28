Azara Healthcare Partners with Kentucky Primary Care Association to Advance State-Wide Value-Based Care Initiatives

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Azara Healthcare, the 2023 Best in KLAS provider of population health management solutions, and Kentucky Primary Care Association (KPCA), the not-for-profit corporation of community health centers, rural health clinics and primary care centers in the state of Kentucky, today announce their partnership to facilitate care transformation, shared savings, and risk sharing across the Kentucky Primary Care Clinically Integrated Network (KPC CIN). Azara Healthcare offers clinically integrated networks (CINs), primary care associations (PCAs), health center controlled networks (HCCNs) and participating network members a comprehensive data reporting solution that provides the actionable information necessary to increase quality and efficiency while managing costs in all aspects of care delivery.

Azara Healthcare (PRNewswire)

Azara DRVS enables KPCA to seamlessly collect, organize, and present data from its CIN members.

Azara DRVS will serve as the core platform to facilitate care transformation, shared savings, and risk sharing for KPC CIN member clinics. DRVS will provide KPCA with the ability to integrate claims and cost data from payers with clinical data—giving providers and management a 360-degree integrated view of patient care, risk, utilization, and total medical expense. DRVS also provides detailed information at every level from the individual patient to complete network—from point of care through care coordination support.

"Data insights into network- and provider-level performance in clinical quality, cost, and utilization is imperative to our success in the value-based agreements that advance high-quality, cost-effective, and patient-centered care," said Stephen Houghland, MD, Chief Medical Officer, KPCA. "Azara's track record with networks like ours in combining data from multiple sources to provide actionable information made them stand out during the selection process."

Goals and objectives for the use of Azara DRVS at the KPC CIN include:

Enabling data sharing and coordination to strategically use data to advance the success of the network through analytics as well as workflow and care strategies.

Improving documentation, quality performance, and accountability.

Maintaining care quality and related financial success.

"By providing a clinically integrated data warehouse and population health solution, Azara DRVS enables KPCA to collect, organize, and present data from its CIN members seamlessly, as well as equip participants to quantitatively document the value and quality of the care they deliver to meet their near-term reporting initiatives while providing the information and analytics necessary to remain viable and thrive for years to come," said Jeff Brandes, Azara's President & CEO. "Azara DRVS will provide the technological foundation for the network's vision of being a valued provider of key services to its members and their communities, now and well into the future."

About Azara Healthcare:

Azara Healthcare, the 2023 Best in KLAS population health management solution, is the leading provider of quality measurement, analytics and reporting for the Community Health and physician practice market. Azara solutions empower more than 1,000 Community Health Centers, physician practices, Primary Care Associations, Health Center Controlled Networks, and clinically integrated networks in 41 states to improve the quality and efficiency of care for more than 25 million Americans through actionable data. To learn more, visit www.azarahealthcare.com.

About the Kentucky Primary Care Association

KPCA is charged with promoting the mutual interests of our members, with a mission to promote access to comprehensive, community-oriented primary health care services for the underserved. Association members are providers of primary care – first contact, broadly trained physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, behavioral health providers, dental providers, pharmacists, and other professionals delivering whole-person health care. We support the development of primary care services throughout the Commonwealth by working with federal, state, and local legislators, regulatory agencies, health policy organizations, foundations, and payers to build a stronger primary care system in Kentucky. www.kpca.net

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Azara Healthcare