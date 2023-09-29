OSMOW'S™ NATIONAL SHAWARMA DAY IS BAAAACK ON OCTOBER 15!

Canada's Largest Shawarma Brand Serves its Famous Shawarma for Only $5.



"We're fired up! Are you fired up?"

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - With more than 160 restaurants across North America, OSMOW's is layering on the excitement for tasty Middle Eastern street food with its Fourth Annual National Shawarma Day on October 15!

Montreal to Miami, Buffalo to British Columbia, OSMOW's is calling all carnivores, vegetarians, spice lovers, and everyone in between: National Shawarma Day is the day to raise a shawarma for just $5!

Shawarma is a flavourful, marinated meat that slowly cooks on a rotating skewer. On OSMOW's National Shawarma Day, everyone is invited to enjoy the rich flavours and cultural significance of this beloved dish at a price that dates back to OSMOW's 2001 opening.

"Every October 15, shawarma becomes a symbol of unity and joy as throngs of people visit us!" says OSMOW's CEO & Head of Franchising Ben Osmow.



"Traditions bind us. We are excited to celebrate our fourth annual Shawarma Day, which has become a fun new tradition for new and loyal customers, franchisees, suppliers, and our delivery partners. Here's to a delicious flavour bringing joy to life. Come by, customize your toppings, engage with our crews, and feast for the fun of it for just $5."

The celebration includes special deals on OSMOW's legendary Chicken Shawarma wrap or ON THE ROCKS® for just $5. Vegetarians can also enjoy a Falafel Wrap or ON THE ROCKS® at the same deal.

Additional highlights of OSMOW's National Shawarma Day celebration include:

Culinary Exploration

At OSMOW's, Shawarma is prepared a little differently. Once the marinated meat is delicately carved, it's grilled to caramelized perfection and then served ON THE ROCKS® (rice), STIX® (fries) or classically wrapped in a thin pita bread that's then expertly grilled. Personalized with add-ons like fresh herbs and vegetables, feta or house-made sauces means there are endless combinations of Shawarma meals bursting with delicious flavours. A fan-favourite for a reason! Remember to try the Garlic S'Oz or OSMOW's Scorchin' Hot S'Oz, which is a favourite among our fans.

Charitable Initiatives

OSMOW's believes in giving back. Through the Osmow's Hope Fund initiative, the company supports children in need by raising funds to provide them with daily meals in schools in Zambia, India, and Pakistan. Since 2021, OSMOW's has raised over $200,000, with 100% of proceeds going towards the communities they support.

Social Media Engagement

Join the online celebration and connect with other Shawarma enthusiasts all across North America! Share your Shawarma experiences and stories on social media using the hashtag #NationalShawarmaDay when you post your photos, videos, and reels to spread the word. Who can go viral in support of Shawarma, fast, casual restaurants, and local businesses?

"National Shawarma Day is not only about great food. It's about celebrating culture, diversity, and the tradition of sharing a meal with loved ones", says President & CMO of OSMOW's Bernadette Osmow. "It's a day to connect with others and appreciate the joy of eating together. OSMOW'S is excited to continue this tradition on October 15, honoring our culinary traditions and the vibrant cultural diversity found in North America. Everyone is invited to join in this celebration of flavourful food and cultural exploration."

OSMOW'S invites everyone to celebrate October 15 as National Shawarma Day as this exciting flavourful food niche continues to grow, in the spirit of diversity and cultural exploration.

For more information, visit osmows.com and follow @osmows on social media.

About Osmow's

Founded in 2001 by Sam Osmow, the first OSMOW'S restaurant was located in Streetsville, Ontario, Canada, and remains a successful operation to this day. More than 20 years ago, as a recent immigrant to Canada, Sam saw an opportunity to bring his Egyptian roots to the Canadian landscape blending traditional Egyptian cuisine balanced with a North American palate. Filling a void in the current fast-casual culinary marketplace, OSMOW'S flavourful dishes with signature sauces such as the fan-favorite garlic sauce keep bringing customers back to satisfy their cravings. OSMOW'S has grown to 160 restaurants across Canada and the United States. OSMOW'S invites all other Mediterranean brands to celebrate October 15 as National Shawarma Day as we continue to grow this exciting flavourful food niche, in the spirit of diversity and cultural exploration.

