Nektar Therapeutics Announces Two Abstracts Accepted at EADV Congress 2023 for Rezpegaldesleukin, a First-in-Class Selective Regulatory T-cell Therapy

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) announced today that it will have two presentations for rezpegaldesleukin (REZPEG), a first-in-class selective regulatory T-cell (Treg) therapy, at the 2023 European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress to be held October 11-14 in Berlin. REZPEG is in Phase 2 development for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and for the treatment of alopecia areata.

"We are honored to be selected by EADV to present our late-breaking Phase 1b data for REZPEG and our Phase 2b study design in patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis," said Jonathan Zalevsky, Ph.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Research & Development Officer at Nektar. "The presentations highlight the momentum and strength of our REZPEG program and, in particular, its potential as a remittive therapy for patients with atopic dermatitis. We look forward to advancing the program into our robust Phase 2b study in biologic-naïve patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis later this month."

Details of the presentations at EADV are as follows:

Efficacy and Safety of Single Agent Rezpegaldesleukin, a Selective Regulatory T-Cell-Inducing Interleukin-2 Conjugate, in the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis: Final Results from a Randomized Phase 1b Study (Abstract #6685, Session: DT301.3: Late Breaking News. Friday, October 13, 14:30 – 14:45 CET)

A Phase 2b, Randomized, Double-Blinded, Parallel-Group, Placebo-Controlled Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Rezpegaldesleukin in Adults with Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis (Abstract #6218/ePoster #P0559. Trial in Progress)

About REZPEG

Autoimmune and inflammatory diseases cause the immune system to mistakenly attack and damage healthy cells in a person's body. A failure of the body's self-tolerance mechanisms enables the formation of the pathogenic T lymphocytes that conduct this attack. REZPEG is a potential first-in-class resolution therapeutic that may address this underlying immune system imbalance in people with many autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. It targets the interleukin-2 receptor complex in the body in order to stimulate proliferation of powerful inhibitory immune cells known as regulatory T cells. By activating these cells, REZPEG may act to bring the immune system back into balance.

REZPEG is being developed as a self-administered injection for a number of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is wholly-owned by Nektar Therapeutics.

About Nektar

Nektar Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company with a robust, wholly owned R&D pipeline of investigational medicines in immunology and oncology as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. Nektar is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with additional manufacturing operations in Huntsville, Alabama. Further information about the company and its drug development programs and capabilities may be found online at http://www.nektar.com.

