Toyota Doubles Number of Teams Participating in Annual Rebelle Rally

This year, six teams will showcase the broad range of resilient trucks and unyielding spirit

Toyota is presenting sponsor of Rebelle Rally's Live Webcast again for 2023

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) announces that it will have six teams competing in the 2023 Rebelle Rally, double the number of participants from last year. Representing a wide range of professional disciplines and skills, the 12 participating Toyota team members will showcase driving and navigating prowess in the unique and demanding event, representing the company's unwavering commitment to excellence. The experience provides each team member with real-world off roading insight into how Toyota's truck customers use their vehicles, which can be useful in their everyday jobs. The annual off-road navigation rally, exclusively for women competitors, covers more than 1,400 miles of challenging terrain across the Nevada and California desert and takes place from October 12 to 21, 2023.

Toyota's teams will compete using a fleet consisting of six vehicles comprised of various grades among some of the company's most popular off-road options. The teams will demonstrate Toyota's off-roading legacy, as they outlast and outlive every adventure.

Toyota's team members for each vehicle:

Team No Vehicle Participants Toyota Function Team 152 4Runner Samantha Barber and Becky Brophy Production Engineering Team 182 Sequoia Sandra Li and Myra Padda Production Engineering Team 153 Tundra Kara Yde and Susann Kazunas Research and Development

/ Manufacturing Team 183 Sequoia Heather Eich and Alison McGowan Research and Development Team 190 Tundra Sive'a Peralta and Rie Iida Research and Development Team 195 Tacoma Ai Keskeny and Karli Raimondo CALTY Design

"As a trailblazer, Toyota understands the values of collaboration, perseverance, and the unwavering pursuit of excellence," said Kristen Tabar, group vice president, Advanced Mobility Research and Development at Toyota Motor North America. "The Rebelle Rally provides the perfect platform for Toyota team members to demonstrate their passion for learning and problem solving, develop their driving skills, navigate treacherous terrains, and work together as a cohesive unit. This remarkable journey highlights important principles to Toyota's culture: teamwork and the challenging spirit that drives the brand forward."

Toyota is once again a presenting sponsor of Rebelle Rally's Live Webcast, which will stream throughout the competition. The webcast will offer live updates, interviews with participants, and insights from checkpoints along the way, providing an immersive experience of the Rebelle Rally.

As the competition unfolds, fans and enthusiasts worldwide are invited to follow the action-packed journey of Toyota's teams. Follow the live webcast of the Rebelle Rally at http://www.rebellerally.com/live, and witness the triumphs and challenges faced by these incredible women as they navigate through the rugged terrains.

"Partnering with Rebelle Rally allows us to share amazing stories of resilience, determination and uncompromised power that our team members and vehicles showcase during this challenging event," said Susann Kazunas, Vice President at Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Texas. "We invite everyone to join us in celebrating the durable trucks and the incredible women who embody the spirit of the rally."

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 49,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 33 million cars and trucks at our nine manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 10th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 26 electrified options.

Through its Driving Possibilities initiative, the Toyota USA Foundation has committed $110 million to create innovative educational programs within, and in partnership with, historically underserved and diverse communities near the company's 14 U.S. operating sites.

