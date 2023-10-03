DASH LAUNCHES MUST-HAVE NEW APPLIANCES & COOKWARE JUST IN TIME FOR THE HOLIDAY SEASON

Homemade for the holidays: Introducing the 3-in-1 Mini Maker with Removable Plates, a versatile twist on the viral original Mini Waffle Maker for waffles, pancakes, eggs & more.

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dash, the feel-good kitchen brand, is bringing joy to the world and the kitchen appliance aisle this year with an exciting holiday lineup. New holiday additions include fan requests, exciting collaborations, and products to make consumers embrace the joy of home-cooking, including the highly anticipated launch of the 3-in-1 Mini Maker, the first-ever Mini Maker with removable plates.

"The holiday season is a special time for celebrating with friends, families, gifts, and food, of course. We're on a mission to create new options for our customers to enjoy all of the above in a festive, easy, and accessible way," said Evan Dash, StoreBound founder and CEO. "We take pride in being able to provide home cooks with fun and innovative ways to prepare delicious meals at home as we continue to expand our offerings all throughout the year - stay tuned!"

As the #1 brand in waffles,* Dash was eager to respond to fan suggestions to create a Mini Waffle Maker with removable plates, and the result is a product that comes with a variety of interchangeable plates allowing customers to make waffles, pancakes and more in a variety of patterns and designs with just one appliance. The brand new 3-in-1 Mini Maker with Removable Plates and Storage Case retails for $39.99 and includes five removable plates is available at ByDash.com. Boasting the first ever dishwasher safe mini maker, the Removable Plates pop out easily and go right into the dishwasher for easy cleanup. Plate designs include a heart, two original waffles, and two griddles, and a separate Holiday Two Pack with gingerbread man and snowflake patterns retails for $9.99. An expanded version, the Multi-Plate Mini Waffle Maker with Seven Removable Plates and Storage Case, is also available in select Costco locations and on Costco.com by late October. This is the perfect gift for Dash superfans who have collected various Mini Maker shapes over the years and can now add even more unique plates to their collection, all with a handy storage solution.

New This Holiday Season From Dash:

Dash Food ($12.99) : Adding to the holiday fun this year, Dash is expanding into consumables with



: Adding to the holiday fun this year, Dash is expanding into consumables with Dash Waffle Mix Cake Mix , and Pop ping Popcorn . Created to accompany beloved Dash products like the Dash Waffle Makers, Popcorn Makers, and the new Express Mini Cupcake Maker, each Dash Food product is packaged with unique and tasty mix-ins.

Express Mini Cupcake Maker ($21.99): Now in just minutes, you can make nine gourmet 1.25" x 1.5" mini cupcakes or muffins at once–great for holiday gatherings or gifting the baker in your life. Pair this festive Mini Maker with the Dash Cake Mix and its festive mix-ins for an afternoon of family fun.



Now in just minutes, you can make nine gourmet 1.25" x 1.5" mini cupcakes or muffins at once–great for holiday gatherings or gifting the baker in your life. Pair this festive Mini Maker with the Dash Cake Mix and its festive mix-ins for an afternoon of family fun.

Ceramic Waffle Makers ($12.99) : Adding more new Waffle Makers into the mix, Dash's Ceramic Mini Waffle Makers will be available at Crate & Barrel this October in Cream & Grey as well as in a seasonal Snowman pattern . Ceramic cooking surfaces offer fast and easy clean up. The new Dash Waffle Mix is the perfect breakfast buddy for the new Ceramic Mini Waffle Maker with custom mix-ins adding flavor and flair to your morning routine.





Zakarian by Dash TruPro 10-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set ($269.99): Building upon the long-standing partnership between culinary superstar Geoffrey Zakarian and Dash, this Iron Chef-approved cookware set is nonstick, stackable, made with tri-ply construction for chef-quality heat compatibility and is both oven and dishwasher safe. Building upon the long-standing partnership between culinary superstarand Dash, this Iron Chef-approved cookware set is nonstick, stackable, made with tri-ply construction for chef-quality heat compatibility and is both oven and dishwasher safe.

For more gift-giving ideas this holiday season, don't miss these other tried-and-true Dash products. The Rapid Cold Brew Coffee Maker ($129.99) is perfect for the coffee lover in your life while the USB Portable Blender ($29.99) is great for movers and shakers trying to stay healthy on the go. And for those family holiday movie marathons, there's always Dash's Fresh Pop Popcorn Maker ($19.99), plus the new Dash Popcorn Mix, unique mix-ins in a variety of flavors included.

ABOUT DASH

Dash is committed to helping people make healthy, unprocessed food at home. Grounded in the belief that taking small steps every day to live a healthier life and eating whole, natural foods can make a big impact, Dash provides the tools and content to help consumers make delicious and healthy meals at home.

ABOUT STOREBOUND

StoreBound is a family of brands bound by innovation. Leveraging a fully integrated model of concept development, engineering, manufacturing, logistics, sales, marketing, and business management, StoreBound develops quality products and manages their performance at key retailers. With thoughtful, well-designed home and housewares products, StoreBound's aim is to win the hearts of customers worldwide.

