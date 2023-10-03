Flutterwave launches Engineering Mobility Program in India for its Nigeria-based engineering team in collaboration with Capgemini

Through this program, Africa's leading payments technology company aims to cultivate a robust and highly skilled talent pipeline while accelerating product delivery across emerging markets

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flutterwave, Africa's leading payments technology company, today announced its plan to launch an inaugural Engineering Mobility Program in India with the support of Capgemini, a global leader in business and technology transformation services. Flutterwave's Nigeria and UK-based engineering team will work with Capgemini's extensive technology talent in Bangalore to share industry best practices and nurture the next-generation workforce. This collaboration will see Capgemini draw upon its deep domain expertise to enhance Flutterwave's product delivery via a new cloud service provider.

In addition, Capgemini will play a pivotal role in Flutterwave's technology strategy by defining a clear target-state and a detailed roadmap for seamless implementation. Capgemini will help lay the foundation for Flutterwave's agile transformation journey and the adoption of cloud-native solutions, enabling a vision to facilitate payments in emerging markets.

Today's announcement reaffirms Flutterwave's commitment to empower its engineers to build innovative payment solutions.

Expressing his excitement, Gurbhej Dhillion, Flutterwave's Chief Technology Officer, said, "This engineering mobility program is the first of its kind in Flutterwave, and I'm happy to see it happen. It goes beyond collaboration with a global tech leader like Capgemini; it's about diversity, inclusivity, and the mobility of ideas to fuel continuous innovation. We cannot wait to see the incredible solutions this program will birth. I'm looking forward to seeing how our engineers will take their learnings back home and share their experiences with their teams as they continue building payment solutions for the emerging economies of Africa and beyond."

Reiterating the company's commitment to empowering its people, Flutterwave's Chief People Officer, Mansi Babyloni, commented, "As an ever-growing company that is becoming increasingly diverse, this program is a testament to our responsiveness to our talent's needs, dedication to making improvements, and commitment to investing in our people. It also reflects our value for nurturing talent and contributing to the development of the tech ecosystem in Africa."

"Like every other person in our senior leadership," Mansi continued, "I have first-hand experience of how cross-border work experiences and programs like this could contribute significantly to shaping one's career, and I'm happy that we are providing our engineers with this life-changing opportunity. As a company, we are excited that a tech giant like Capgemini is on board and will be with us every step of the way to make this program successful."

"For more than 50 years, Capgemini has harnessed the power and value of technology to deliver great business value, operational excellence, and innovation for clients worldwide. We are very happy to work hand in hand with Flutterwave for this talent development program, accompanying them on their journey towards innovation in the new ultra-competitive payments landscape," said Sujit Kini, Global Account Executive, Financial Services at Capgemini.

Reacting to the news, Bode Abifarin, Chief Operating Officer at Flutterwave, said, "Since we started in 2016, Flutterwave has been on an incredible journey of growth, innovation, and outstanding performances, which includes the fivefold increase in usage of our remittance product, Send App by Flutterwave, and offline solution, Flutterwave POS, respectively, in just one year. Behind this success is our world-class engineering infrastructure and an amazing team that has been growing and adapting to rapid changes in the company's needs and customers' demands."

"Now, as we continue expanding our operations, penetrating new markets, entering important partnerships, scaling our Engineering Team also becomes crucial. Our Engineering Mobility Program is a fundamental part of this effort, and we are convinced that working with Capgemini will make this a reality," Bode added.

