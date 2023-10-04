FMC Corporation ranked in Top 25 of World Benchmarking Alliance's 2023 Nature Benchmark

Company receives high scores for initiatives impacting greenhouse gas reduction, waste circularity and ecosystems and biodiversity protection

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) has been recognized as a leader in the World Benchmarking Alliance's 2023 Nature Benchmark. The company ranked 23rd out of 350 companies in the food and agriculture sector and 6th in the agricultural inputs segment.

The World Benchmarking Alliance (WBA) assesses the 2,000 most influential companies across industries on their performance and contributions to the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The 2023 Nature Benchmark ranked companies' efforts to protect the environment and its biodiversity, including the protection and restoration of vital ecosystems.

"At FMC, we see our efforts to protect biodiversity and the environment as mission critical," said Julie DiNatale, vice president and chief sustainability officer. "We are excited that our ranking by WBA reflects our hard work in this space and we will continue to partner with farmers and across the food and agriculture value chain to drive improvements that benefit generations to come."

FMC continues to make strong progress on its net-zero and waste to beneficial reuse goals. Material circularity is a key priority for the company's operating sites around the globe, which have collectively increased the company's waste to beneficial reuse to nearly 70% in 2023. FMC was also recognized for its strong governance around sustainability, notably its inclusion of key sustainability targets in executive compensation.

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company dedicated to helping growers produce food, feed, fiber and fuel for an expanding world population while adapting to a changing environment. FMC's innovative crop protection solutions – including biologicals, crop nutrition, digital and precision agriculture – enable growers, crop advisers and turf and pest management professionals to address their toughest challenges economically while protecting the environment. With approximately 6,600 employees at more than 100 sites worldwide, FMC is committed to discovering new herbicide, insecticide and fungicide active ingredients, product formulations and pioneering technologies that are consistently better for the planet. Visit fmc.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn®.

