MIT TECHNOLOGY REVIEW RECOGNIZES GOGORO AS A TOP CLIMATE TECH COMPANY TO WATCH

MIT Technology Review's new '15 Climate Tech Companies to Watch' list highlights businesses around the world that its editors think could have the greatest potential to substantially reduce greenhouse-gas emissions or address the threats of global warming.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gogoro Inc. (Nasdaq: GGR), a global technology leader in battery swapping ecosystems that enable sustainable mobility solutions for cities, today was recognized by MIT Technology Review as one of fifteen climate tech companies to watch. The announcement was made at the MIT Technology Review ClimateTech Conference held at the MIT Media Lab on MIT's campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

MIT Technology Review's new '15 Climate Tech Companies to Watch' list highlights businesses around the world that its editors believe could have the greatest potential to substantially reduce greenhouse-gas emissions or address the threats of global warming. To access the '15 Climate Tech Companies to Watch' list, visit technologyreview.com.

MIT Technology Review highlighted Gogoro saying, "Gogoro could make an immediate impact both by speeding up the move to electrified vehicles and by reducing the load on the grid to charge those vehicles through smart management of its power stations."

"Gogoro leverages innovation to address the urban transportation and energy challenges of the world's most densely populated cities. Today, with nearly 13,000 battery swapping stations and 400,000 daily battery swaps we've demonstrated that battery swapping provides a clear path to transforming urban two-wheel transportation to smart electric power," said Horace Luke, founder, and CEO of Gogoro. "We are honored to be recognized by MIT Technology Review, a global leader in technology journalism, and applaud it for creating this list and recognizing the urgency we all face to disrupt and transform our world for the better."

Founded at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1899, MIT Technology Review is a world-renowned, independent media company whose insight, analysis, reviews, interviews and live events explain the newest technologies and their commercial, social and political impacts. MIT Technology Review derives authority from its relationship to the world's foremost technology institution and from its editors' deep technical knowledge, capacity to see technologies in their broadest context, and unequaled access to leading innovators and researchers.

Founded in 2011 to rethink urban energy and inspire the world to move through cities in smarter and more sustainable ways, Gogoro leverages the power of innovation to change the way urban energy is distributed and consumed. Recognized and awarded by Frost & Sullivan as the "2023 Global Company of the Year for battery swapping for electric two-wheel vehicles", Gogoro's battery swapping and vehicle platforms offer a smart, proven, and sustainable long-term ecosystem for delivering a new approach to urban mobility. Gogoro has quickly become an innovation leader in vehicle design and electric propulsion, smart battery design, battery swapping, and advanced cloud services that utilize artificial intelligence to manage battery availability and safety. The challenge is massive, but the opportunity to disrupt the status quo, establish new standards, and achieve new levels of sustainable transportation growth in densely populated cities is even greater. For more information, visit https://www.gogoro.com/news and follow Gogoro on Twitter: @wearegogoro.

