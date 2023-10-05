Azzur Group Appoints James Kalinovich as Chief Financial Officer

HATBORO, Pa., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Azzur Group today announces the appointment of financial executive James Kalinovich as Chief Financial Officer to support the continued growth of the organization's expanding professional services business units: Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™, Azzur Labs, Azzur Consulting, and Azzur Training Center.

James Kalinovich, Chief Financial Officer, Azzur Group (PRNewswire)

Initially founded in Philadelphia in 2010, Azzur Group is a market-leading provider of cGMP services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and healthcare industries, with offices, labs, and early-phase manufacturing facilities operating in key industry hotbeds throughout the United States.

As Chief Financial Officer, James brings to Azzur Group more than 20 years of experience in leading finance roles at large multinationals raising more than $10B in funding, as well as experience managing more than 75 acquisitions and divestitures. Most recently, James served as Corporate Vice President and Treasurer of Wabtec, a leading global equipment provider. James succeeds Matt Weiss, who served as Chief Financial Officer of Azzur Group from March 2022 until September 2023.

"I'm excited to join Azzur at such a pivotal time for the organization and build upon our attractive market position to instill long-term growth for the company," said James. "I look forward to working alongside fellow leaders to continue to build on Azzur's strengths to increase returns while delivering unique value to our clients, communities, and employees."

James has held financial leadership and treasury roles at Avantor, American Water, and Amkor Technologies. James holds a Master in Business Administration in Finance and Information Systems from New York University, as well as a Bachelor of Science from The Pennsylvania State University.

"We are pleased to welcome James to Azzur Group and look forward to his contributions as Chief Financial Officer," said Michael Khavinson , Chief Executive Officer, Azzur Group. "I have complete confidence that the leadership and experience James brings to Azzur will continue to strengthen the company's foothold and prepare us for longstanding growth."

About Azzur Group

Azzur Group provides the life science community full life-cycle solutions for all their GxP needs. From Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™ facilities, to our labs, training centers and consulting offices across the nation, Azzur Group helps organizations start, scale, and sustain their growing enterprises. With nearly four decades of service to the life science community, we have become a trusted partner to the world's leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and healthcare companies, as well as their supply chain.

