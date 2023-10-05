Couchbase Named to 2023 List of the Highest-Rated Cloud Computing Companies To Work For

Battery Ventures Recognizes Couchbase Among Public Cloud Companies With Highest Levels of Self-Reported Employee Satisfaction

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE), the cloud database platform company, today announced its recognition as one of the highest-rated cloud computing companies to work for, in the sixth-ever list released by Battery Ventures, the global, technology-focused investment firm, created with data provided by Glassdoor.* The distinction placed Couchbase at number nine out of 25 companies with an overall company ranking of 4.45, compared to the broader average ranking across Glassdoor of 3.7.

The list recognizes the top 25 public and top 25 private companies — all business-to-business (B2B), cloud-computing companies — where employees self-report the highest levels of satisfaction at work, according to feedback shared on Glassdoor, a provider of insights about jobs and companies.

"Couchbase is a values-driven organization that strives to make tomorrow better than today for customers, partners and each other. Our values also include being a great human with integrity, attacking hard problems and playing to win together while also serving our families," said Fidelma Butler, chief people officer at Couchbase. "Couchbase's mission is to simplify how organizations develop, deploy and run modern applications wherever they are, and it is our world-class team who enable that. We are honored to be named one of the highest-rated cloud computing companies to work for and deeply appreciate the many contributions by our dedicated team who make Couchbase a terrific place to work."

Couchbase is committed to building and supporting an engaged, diverse and inclusive global team. Additional recent workplace awards Couchbase has been honored with include UK's Best Workplaces in Tech 2022 and Fortune's Best Workplaces in the Bay Area 2022. For more information about career opportunities at Couchbase, please visit https://www.couchbase.com/careers .

"The companies on this year's Highest-Rated Cloud-Computing Companies To Work For list have managed to create and preserve stellar corporate cultures during a very tumultuous time in the technology markets — and also as traditional workplace norms, like working in the office, have dramatically shifted post-COVID," said Neeraj Agrawal, a cloud-computing investor and Battery general partner. "Cultivating employee happiness and satisfaction is more challenging than ever, so we commend this year's winners for their efforts."

"Company culture is pivotal for attracting elite talent and sustaining a competitive edge in the marketplace, and its significance becomes even more pronounced in challenging economic times. We hope that all companies featured on this list will take pride in this well-deserved recognition," added Brandon Gleklen, a Battery principal.

To qualify for the 2023 list, a cloud company must have received at least 30 company reviews on Glassdoor between July 1, 2022 and June 30, 2023. The public company report tracks public cloud companies with a B2B business model that are listed on a U.S.-based stock exchange and have at least $500 million in total enterprise value as of the end of Q2 2023, according to CapIQ.

The full private and public company lists can be found here: https://www.battery.com/blog/highest-rated-cloud-companies-2023

About Couchbase

Modern customer experiences need a flexible database platform that can power applications spanning from cloud to edge and everything in between. Couchbase's mission is to simplify how developers and architects develop, deploy and run modern applications wherever they are. We have reimagined the database with our fast, flexible and affordable cloud database platform Capella, allowing organizations to quickly build applications that deliver premium experiences to their customers – all with best-in-class price performance. More than 30% of the Fortune 100 trust Couchbase to power their modern applications. For more information, visit www.couchbase.com and follow us on Twitter @couchbase.

