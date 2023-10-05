Mapbox is “Navigation Technology Solution of the Year” in 2023 AutoTech Breakthrough Awards

Annual awards recognize innovation in global automotive and transportation technologies

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For a second consecutive year, Mapbox has been named the "Navigation Technology Solution of the Year" in the fourth annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards, which recognize the world's top companies, technologies, and products in the global automotive and transportation technology markets.

Automotive navigation systems built with Mapbox technologies are available in vehicles on the road today, thanks to partnerships with Toyota, GM, Rivian, and BMW. The architecture of Mapbox solutions allows each automaker to build highly customized systems, designed with meticulous attention to user experience and tailored to the specific requirements of any vehicle or brand. Automakers can tap directly into Mapbox APIs to enable live data updates and the rapid roll-out of continuous improvements to navigation systems without burdensome software releases, map update purchases, or visits to a dealership.

Of particular note this year, the new 3D Live Navigation map style offers detailed models of road lanes, 3D models of landmark buildings and urban environments, dynamic lighting, and live road conditions such as traffic and weather. The result is enhanced lane-level instruction, intelligent signpost and hazard information, and better situational awareness and safety for drivers. The map style improves orientation and enhances visual details that aid efficient navigation, such as building entrances and parking.

Mapbox offerings for Electric Vehicles (EVs) continue to expand, with the latest EV Charge Finder API adding to an already impressive portfolio of solutions for EV navigation, range prediction and battery management, and integrated payments for charging services.

Over the past year, Mapbox has released new ADAS offerings that deliver automakers safety-critical map data like road curvature, road slope, and speed limits. The Mapbox Electronic Horizon predicts the road ahead with onboard map matching and support for ADASIS v2 output for direct Controller Area Network (CAN) bus integration. With 95%+ speed limit coverage, Mapbox equips automakers to meet regulatory requirements for Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) functionality. At the same time, the Mapbox ADAS SDK data management algorithms minimize cellular data usage and enable seamless transition between online and offline modes.

Just announced yesterday, the Mapbox Autopilot Map is a specialized automotive map data solution designed to enhance in-car autopilot navigation systems by dramatically expanding high-definition road data coverage and providing daily map data updates, based on live detections from millions of sensor-enabled vehicles driving all classes of roads every day.

Mapbox also announced yesterday the launch of a new conversational AI service, MapGPT, that allows automakers and app developers to create customized voice assistants that can have in-depth conversations about directions, landmarks, roads, and other highly dynamic aspects of the world using generative AI combined with the industry-leading location services and data from Mapbox.

"Mapbox inventions are changing the nature of automotive navigation, from the foundational architecture of vehicle systems through to the front-end driver experience. The expansion of our partnerships with major OEMs is evidence of the impact of these technologies," said Peter Sirota, CEO, Mapbox. "We are proud to again be recognized by AutoTech Breakthrough as 'Navigation Technology Solution of the Year' and will continue to lead the way with groundbreaking location technologies for automotive."

The mission of the annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of automotive and transportation technology categories, including Connected Car, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive CyberSecurity, Sensor Technology, Traffic Tech and many more. This year's program attracted more than 1,600 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

"Mapbox is driving innovation while continuously enhancing driver experience through integrated in-vehicle navigation and mapping systems, as well as companion mobile applications that extend the convenience of the connected car," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of AutoTech Breakthrough Awards. "It's no wonder that leading automotive companies are turning to Mapbox technology to deliver next-generation navigation features. Their AI-powered data pipeline processes hundreds of million miles of anonymized, aggregated live road and telemetry data, every day leading to driver safety everywhere."

About Mapbox

Mapbox is the technology underpinning location-aware businesses and applications. Mapbox equips organizations with AI-enhanced tools and data to power navigation for people, packages, and vehicles everywhere. More than 4 million registered developers and nearly 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies have chosen Mapbox because of the platform's flexibility, security, and privacy compliance. Organizations use Mapbox applications, data, SDKs, and APIs to create customized and immersive experiences that delight their customers. For more information, visit www.mapbox.com.

About AutoTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in automotive technologies, services, companies and products. The AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of AutoTech companies and solutions in categories including Connected Car, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive CyberSecurity, Sensor Technology, Traffic Tech, Vehicle Telematics and more. For more information visit AutoTechBreakthrough.com.

