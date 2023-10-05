Meet Business Objectives with Power System Design in the Upcoming ASCO Power Seminar

The event will feature speakers from Schneider Electric to offer training and demonstrations on achieving power resilience through power system design.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From severe weather conditions to cyberattacks, power supplies face various threats. Facilities are leveraging backup power systems and other strategies for power resilience to optimize operations and keep interruptions at bay.

(PRNewsfoto/ASCO Power Technologies) (PRNewswire)

ASCO Power Technologies is presenting the Fall 2023 Schneider Learning Series Seminar to offer education on the basics of power distribution design, its components, and emerging strategies for maintaining power availability. The event will happen on October 20, 2023, at Hotel Marriott Bethesda at Marriot HQ, Maryland.

"Behind every efficient and sustainable energy system is a power distribution design that ensures smooth delivery of power. ASCO Power Technologies is proud to present an educational seminar that will empower professionals and facilities to design power systems for a more resilient and sustainable future," said Gage Ealey ASCO Power Senior Field Sales Engineer.

The event will discuss the following topics:

The value of backup power design and components

The digital energy landscape and its role in improving power networks

How microgrids are revolutionizing energy production and consumption

Attendees will get 6 PDH credits. Industry professionals are invited to register here.

Visit the ASCO Power events page to stay updated with upcoming events and informed on the latest industry trends and advancements. Don't miss your opportunity to be part of a thriving community of industry leaders by subscribing to the ASCO Power newsletter.

About ASCO Power Technologies

ASCO Power Technologies has provided power reliability solutions for more than 125 years. As part of Schneider Electric , ASCO Power offers industry-leading power source and load management solutions that maximize resilience and sustainability to solve emerging power challenges.

The firm designs, manufactures, services, and supports automatic transfer switches, power control equipment, and critical power management appliances. ASCO products serve mission-critical functions in data centers, healthcare facilities, telecommunication networks, commercial buildings, and industrial operations.

