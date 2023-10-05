United Digestive Physician Achieves 'Best Of' Honor in Savannah Magazine

Provider from Center for Digestive and Liver Health Wins 'Best Gastroenterologist'

SAVANNAH, Ga., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- United Digestive (UD) is pleased to announce that Mark E. Murphy, MD, FACP, AGAF, from Center for Digestive & Liver Health, has been named "Best Gastroenterologist" in Savannah Magazine's "The Best of Savannah Doctors 2023" edition. Dr. Murphy's recognition exemplifies UD's unwavering commitment to delivering best-in-class patient care.

Mark E. Murphy, MD, FACP, AGAF (Savannah Magazine) (PRNewsfoto/United Digestive) (PRNewswire)

"We are proud of Dr. Mark Murphy's well-deserved achievement as the 'Best Gastroenterologist' in Savannah," said UD's Chief Medical Officer John Suh, MD, MPH. "His dedication to excellence in patient care and his exceptional contributions to the field of gastroenterology truly set a high standard for our practice."

Dr. Murphy previously won "Best Gastroenterologist" from 2012-2019 and in 2022. He has also been ranked as a Castle Connolly Top Doc since 2013 and won the Georgia Crohn's and Colitis Premier Physician award in 2021. A full list of his awards and honors is available on CDLH's website.

"I am truly honored to be recognized by Savannah Magazine," said Dr. Murphy. "I am committed to providing the highest quality care to our patients and improving the well-being of our community through the field of gastroenterology."

According to Savannah Magazine, "Best of" Savannah Doctors winners were determined by reader votes alone. The article can be viewed online here.

About United Digestive

United Digestive is a leading physician practice management organization serving GI physicians and gastroenterology practices nationwide. Practices that are part of United Digestive benefit from advanced infrastructure and operational insights, along with investments in regional growth. Physician Partners enjoy a dyad leadership model with reduced administrative burden and local support to provide the highest-quality patient care. United Digestive is growing at a rapid pace, with more than 62 clinics, 22 ASCs, and 300 providers practicing in four states – Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Lance Wagner

lance.wagner@uniteddigestive.com

www.uniteddigestive.com

United Digestive (PRNewsfoto/United Digestive) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE United Digestive