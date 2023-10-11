ExchangeRight Fully Subscribes a $90.5 Million DST Created for Recession-Resilience

PASADENA, Calif., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ExchangeRight, one of the nation's leading providers of diversified real estate DST and REIT investments, has announced the company has fully subscribed its Net-Leased Portfolio 60 DST, a $90,500,000 offering featuring 397,201 square feet of grocery, healthcare, pharmacy, and necessity-based retail tenants. The portfolio is structured to provide monthly distributions with a current annualized rate of 4.80%.

PASADENA, Calif. - Tenants occupying properties in ExchangeRight’s fully subscribed Net-Leased Portfolio 60 DST, a $90,500,000 offering featuring 397,201 square feet of grocery, healthcare, pharmacy, and necessity-based retail tenants (Wednesday, October 11, 2023). (PRNewswire)

ExchangeRight's NLP 60 is structured to provide monthly distributions with a current annualized rate of 4.80%.

The DST was launched with a 43.37% loan-to-value and non-recourse interest-only financing at a fixed rate of 5.71% over a 5-year term. The offering contains 14 properties in 14 markets diversified across 10 states and 9 recession-resilient tenants, including ShopRite, CVS Pharmacy, GIANT Company, BioLife Plasma, Family Dollar, and Hobby Lobby.

"We created NLP 60 with the goal of providing investors with stable income, secure capital, and strategic exits by sticking to our historically recession-resilient investment strategy," said Warren Thomas, a managing partner at ExchangeRight. "Since we started ExchangeRight in 2012, each one of our offerings has successfully provided uninterrupted cash flow distributions to investors with funds exclusively generated from their underlying assets, even throughout times of economic volatility. We are proud of this track record, with all 90 of our current and past offerings having met or exceeded their distribution projections every month since our inception."

To learn more about the closed offering, please click here to watch ExchangeRight's NLP 60 Summary Video.

About ExchangeRight

ExchangeRight and its affiliates' vertically integrated platform features more than $5.6 billion in assets under management that are diversified across over 1,200 properties, and 23 million square feet throughout 47 states. ExchangeRight pursues its passion to empower people to be secure, free, and generous by providing REIT, fund, and 1031 DST portfolios that target secure capital, stable income, and strategic exits. The company structures and manages net-leased portfolios of assets backed primarily by investment-grade corporations that successfully operate in the necessity-based retail and healthcare industries, as well as diversified value-add portfolios of inline and outparcel retail properties shadow-anchored by strong-performing grocery tenants. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please visit www.exchangeright.com for more information.

Media Contact

Lindsey Thompson

Senior Media Relations Officer

lthompson@exchangeright.com

(626) 773-3448

ExchangeRight's Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ExchangeRight