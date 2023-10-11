Kennametal to Host Earnings Conference Call & Webcast on First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) will host its first quarter fiscal year 2024 earnings call on Wednesday, November 1. The press release and presentation will be available on the Company's website before market on November 1.

Details of the conference call and webcast are as follows:

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at 9:30 am ET Hosts: Christopher Rossi, President and CEO

Patrick Watson, Vice President and CFO Webcast: The conference call will be broadcast via real-time audio on Kennametal's investor relations website at https://investors.kennametal.com/ - click "Event" (located in the blue Quarterly Earnings block)

About Kennametal

With over 80 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace and defense, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 8,700 employees are helping customers in nearly 100 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated $2.1 billion in revenues in fiscal 2023. Learn more at www.kennametal.com. Follow @Kennametal: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

