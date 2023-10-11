Pet Supplies Plus & Wag N' Wash Commit to Sustainability, Become First Pet Retailers to Partner with TerraCycle

Leading Pet Retail Franchises Provide New Recycling Option to Pet Parents

LIVONIA, Mich., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet Supplies Plus, the largest and most trusted pet retail franchise in the United States, and Wag N' Wash, the emerging self-wash, grooming and natural pet food franchise, announce a partnership with TerraCycle, an international leader in innovative sustainability solutions. Living under parent company PSP Group, LLC, both Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash are making history as the first pet retailers in the United States to join forces with TerraCycle, paving the way for retailers to embrace more eco-friendly options. Officially launched on October 1, these dedicated recycling stations are available now in participating Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash stores across the country.

Less than 20% of global waste is recycled each year, aiding in the global waste crisis. It's estimated that the U.S. pet food industry produces 300 million pounds of plastic waste yearly. Most pet food packaging is made from non-recyclable or hard-to-recycle materials, resulting in 99% of all pet food packaging being thrown away rather than recycled, and ending up in landfills or oceans. With the PSP Group's new commitment to sustainability, the brand is on a mission to help pet parents recycle pet food and treat bags from all brands.

The new partnership with TerraCycle will create an in-store recycling program that offers a free and convenient solution for neighbors to give any brand of pet food packaging a second life. Neighbors can drop off eligible empty flexible plastic pet food and treat bags in a designated collection bin at their local participating Pet Supplies Plus or Wag N' Wash locations. All collected waste will be sent to TerraCycle to be cleaned, sorted by material type and reduced into material that can be remolded to make new recycled products.

"With the launch of this sustainable initiative, pet parents can help reduce the impact of plastic packaging waste in their own communities by responsibly recycling empty pet food and treat bags," said Tom Szaky, CEO and Founder of TerraCycle. "This innovative collaboration between Pet Supplies Plus, Wag N' Wash and TerraCycle helps pave the way for a greener future with pets, people and the planet in mind."

The new in-store recycling program is created to make things easy for neighbors while playing a role in reducing plastic waste. Pet parents can learn more about which products can be recycled on the Pet Supplies Plus website and the Wag N' Wash website.

"We take pride in offering our neighbors a simple and convenient solution to aid in keeping our planet waste-free," said Chris Rowland, Chief Executive Officer of Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash. "The partnership with TerraCycle is a natural progression as our brands continue to meet the needs of our neighbors and do our part to reduce waste."

Pet Supplies Plus offers a wide array of natural pet foods and a variety of US-made pet consumables, including food, treats, rawhide and chews. Every store is set in welcoming neighborhood environments and supported by team members who get to know their neighbors and pets by name. Full-service grooming, self-serve pet wash stations and fresh bakery treats are also available in-store at many locations. Furthermore, neighbors can fill prescriptions online and receive home delivery for quality medications and specialty diets. Whether shopping in-store or online, choosing local is easy. For more information, visit www.petsuppliesplus.com.

Each Wag N' Wash location offers both a self-serve pet wash station and full-service grooming salon. In the self-serve pet wash area, neighbors are met with a self-wash attendant who provides apron(s), towels, dry brushes, wet scrub brushes, shampoo, conditioner, and cologne spray. In the full-service grooming salon, neighbors work with our top-tier, professional groomers to provide full-service grooming, including nail trims, ear cleanings, and more. With services being a primary part of the business, each Wag N' Wash also offers a variety of dog and cat products such as supplements, pet food, collars and leashes, toys, supplies and other unique goods. For more information, visit www.wagnwash.com.

About Pet Supplies Plus

Your neighborhood Pet Supplies Plus has everything you need for your furry, scaly and feathery friends. Our shelves are stocked with the right products, including a wide selection of natural and made in the USA products. Easily find all their favorites at prices you love, whether you shop with us in store or online using free curbside pickup, same-day delivery or Autoship. To help keep your pets happy and healthy, pet prescriptions can be filled online and delivered directly to your door. As the nation's largest independent pet store with more than 700 locations in 42 states and counting, we make shopping local simple. For more information visit www.petsuppliesplus.com.

About Wag N' Wash

Wag N' Wash Natural Pet Food & Grooming, a full-line dog grooming and self-wash specialty retail destination, has a mission to recognize, promote and foster the positive impact that companion pets and their humans have on each other. Wag N' Wash provides full-service grooming, self-wash facilities, baked dog treats, natural food, supplements, and toys. In 2020, Wag N' Wash was ranked on Denver Business Journal's Colorado-Based Franchisors List, Franchise Times Top 200+ List and Included on Franchise Gator's Top 100 Franchisees List for the third year. Today, there are 25 Wag N' Wash locations open across the nation. To learn more about Wag N' Wash, please visit www.wagnwashfranchising.com.

About TerraCycle

TerraCycle is an international leader in innovative sustainability solutions, creating and operating first-of-their-kind platforms in recycling, recycled materials, and reuse. Across 21 countries, TerraCycle is on a mission to rethink waste and develop practical solutions for today's complex waste challenges. The company engages an expansive multi-stakeholder community across a wide range of accessible programs, from Fortune 500 companies to schools and individuals. To learn more about TerraCycle and join them on their journey to move the world from a linear economy to a circular one, please visit www.terracycle.com.

