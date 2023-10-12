Chewsy Launches Multi Vitamin Essentials for Hair, Skin, & Stress at Market of Choice

The Unique Line of Candy-Like Chews Feature Vitamins, Minerals, Superfoods, and Probiotics to Support Health and Well-being

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chewsy , a leading provider of innovative and delicious candy style vitamin chews, is thrilled to announce Youthful Skin, Beautiful Hair, and So Long Stress chews now available for purchase at Market of Choice, with additional skus coming soon. These one-of-a-kind vitamin chews deliver a complete blend of essential nutrients, bursting with juicy flavor but even juicer health benefits.

Consumers no longer have to choose between effectiveness, taste, portability or affordability. Chewsy chews are bursting with juicy flavor, taste like candy and they're filled with scientifically validated nutrition. Unlike traditional gummies, Chewsy chews are individually wrapped so they stay sanitary, are easily portable and won't clump together in warm weather and are also larger to fit more nutrients in each chew, with only 3 grams of organic sugar.

"We are so pleased to offer an assortment of our best selling offerings at Market of Choice," said Chewsy Co-founder, Sean Ross, "Market of Choice's reputation as a quality neighborhood grocery store allows consumers to discover Chewsy in their own community during their shopping experiences. This partnership allows us to reach a wider audience that are looking for unique and healthy everyday essentials."

So Long Stress: ($29.99) A tropical fruit chew that supports a relaxed, focused state of mind and helps combat the acute effects of stress.

Youthful Skin: ($29.99) This delicious raspberry lemonade flavored chew supports skin health and a more youthful appearance boasting Hyaluronic acid, grape seed extract, minerals, and essential antioxidants.

Beautiful Hair: ($29.99) Formulated with 12 key nutrients to support hair health and strength, this chew is infused with Biotin, Goji Berry , Vitamin D, Vitamin C, and essential B vitamins.

For more information about the Chewsy So Long Stress, Youthful Skin, and Beautiful Hair, visit Chewsychews.com or MarketofChoice.com .

About Chewsy Chews:

A leading provider of high-quality chewable supplements. Chewsy chews taste like candy, but they're filled with scientifically validated nutrition. Because Chewsy chews are bigger than gummies, they can fit more nutrients in them and contain only 3 grams of sugar, and no gelatin. The chews are individually wrapped to be portable, sanitary, and mess-free in heat/warm weather. Chewsy products can be found at www.chewsychews.com , Market of Choice, Amazon, Target, Sprouts, Whole Foods, CVS, and more.

