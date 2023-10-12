CrossCountry Mortgage Honoring Projected 2024 Conforming Loan Limits Up to $750,000

CLEVELAND, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM), the nation's third largest retail mortgage lender has preemptively raised agency conforming loan limits to $750,000, an increase from the existing $726,200. The CrossCountry Mortgage Early Bird program honors the projected 2024 loan limits ahead of the Federal Housing Finance Agency's (FHFA) decision in November.

"In today's competitive housing market, homebuyers don't have to wait to make their homeownership dreams come true," said Jenn Stracensky, CCM Chief Operating Officer. "The Early Bird program gives homebuyers the opportunity to finance higher-priced homes without the additional requirements, restrictions, and fees of a jumbo loan."

CCM is ready to support borrowers with education around a variety of innovative solutions including conventional loans. For more information about CCM's robust product portfolio, contact a CCM loan officer.

