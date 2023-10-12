F&G Annuities & Life Ranked #1 for Highest Customer Satisfaction Among Annuity Providers in the U.S. by J.D. Power

Company Moves up from #2 Ranking and Sweeps the Top Spot Across all Study Factors in 2023

DES MOINES, Iowa, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE: FG) ("F&G" or "Company"), a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients, is proud to announce the Company has been ranked the highest annuity provider for Customer Satisfaction in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Individual Annuity Study.

F&G claimed the top spot moving up 14 points from its second-place finish in 2022. The Company also demonstrated excellence across all five study factors in 2023 ranking first in product offerings, interaction, statements, price and communication.

"F&G is proud to be ranked number one in customer satisfaction in this year's J.D. Power Individual Annuity Study," said John Currier, President, Retail Markets of F&G. "Our mission is to turn aspirations into reality, and exceeding customer expectations is part of that. Investing and improving on the overall customer experience is integrated throughout our entire process from strategic planning to product design to our company culture resulting in the best level of service to our policyholders."

F&G earned an overall satisfaction score of 843 on a 1,000-point scale, far above the industry average of 800. In addition to an innovative product portfolio tailored to offering a wide range of choices for customers, F&G also attributes the ranking to deep relationships with a broad distribution network and operational excellence in prioritizing improvements that matter most to customers and make for the biggest impact on their experience.

"F&G's top ranking is a reflection of our commitment to delivering on our promises to our customers, providing immediate and easy resolutions all while differentiating and elevating that experience over our competitors," said Catherine James, SVP, Retail Operations at F&G. "F&G's focus on building strong relationships and understanding the needs of our agents, partners and ultimately our policyholders ensures that we have the right people and processes in place to overdeliver on customer expectations."

The 2023 U.S. Individual Annuity Study measures the experiences of customers of the largest annuity companies in the United States. Overall customer satisfaction is based on performance in five factors (in alphabetical order): communication; interaction; price; product offerings; and statements. The study is based on responses from 3,579 individual annuity customers and was fielded from May through July 2023.

For more information about the U.S. Individual Annuity Study, visit https://www.jdpower.com/business/insurance/us-annuity-study.

About F&G

F&G Annuities and Life, Inc. is committed to helping Americans turn their aspirations into reality. F&G is a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. For more information, please visit fglife.com.

