Roundhouse Provisions® Launches Morning Kick Travel Packs

A "Chuck Norris Approved" Nutritional Drink Mix in a Convenient Travel Size

HOUSTON, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundhouse Provisions™ and spokesperson Chuck Norris announce the launch of Morning Kick Travel Pack . The brand's best-selling product, Morning Kick™ , is now available on the go. No matter where you are, you can kickstart your day with this delicious, refreshing drink designed to support healthy digestion, energy levels, overall wellness, and help manage stress.

Roundhouse Provisions Morning Kick Travel Pack contains 10 convenient travel packs that make it easier than ever to enjoy your daily serving of Morning Kick. With Morning Kick Travel Pack, you can nourish your body, support your digestion, energy, immune system, and even a more active and youthful life. (PRNewswire)

What is Morning Kick Travel Pack?†*

Morning Kick Travel Pack contains 10 convenient travel packs that make it easier than ever to enjoy your daily serving of Morning Kick. With Morning Kick Travel Pack, you can nourish your body, support your digestion, energy, immune system, and even a more active and youthful life. To use the product, simply mix the convenient single-serve packet with water and enjoy. Integrating Roundhouse Morning Kick Travel Pack into your daily routine supports the well-being of you and your family, and helps each of you face the day with vitality and confidence, no matter where you are. This convenient product is available in a delightful strawberry lemonade flavor, offering a delicious pick-me-up anytime, whether it's day or night… Or, even on a flight, cruise or road trip.

Where to Purchase Roundhouse Provisions Morning Kick Travel Pack

Roundhouse Provisions Morning Kick Travel Pack can be purchased for $34.95. For more information on Roundhouse Provisions products and to purchase online, visit roundhouseprovisions.com .

About Roundhouse Provisions

The goal of Roundhouse Provisions is to ensure people are always prepared and ready, from everyday essentials to emergencies and beyond. American martial artist, film and television star, authority on health and fitness, and avid outdoorsman Chuck Norris acts as spokesman for Roundhouse Provisions and all Roundhouse Provisions products are of course, Chuck Norris Approved. Roundhouse Provisions specializes in crafting food and health supplements to help people reach their maximum performance when they need it the most. Roundhouse Provisions products include the brand's best-selling product, Morning Kick , Gut Strike , Three Hit Combo , and new addition, Morning Kick Travel Packs . Emergencies can occur at any time without notice, and when they do, Roundhouse Provisions wants to help you be ready. Follow on Instagram @roundhouseprovisions , on Twitter @RoundhouseProv .

About Chuck Norris

A 10th-degree karate Grandmaster and founder of the United Fighting Arts Federation, Chuck Norris is one of the world's most famous action heroes. He's best known for the TV series Walker, Texas Ranger, as well as action films, such as The Hitman, The Delta Force, Missing in Action, and The Way of the Dragon. As a six-time Karate World Champion and member of the U.S. Air Force, Chuck Norris is a hero in real life, as well. Like the paladin characters he portrayed on the screen, Chuck Norris is an honest man who's always prepared and good to have around in an emergency. Follow him on Instagram @chucknorris .

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Press Contact:

Laura Baumgartner - Asylum PR

lbaumgartner@asylumpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Roundhouse Provisions