Excell Represent 2023: Fostering Growth, Building Community and Driving Impact for Women in Wealth Management

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspiring change and empowering women in the financial services industry is the mission behind Excell Represent. While the journey towards equality is gradual, the financial world is making strides with the representation of women in wealth management. The number of female CFP® professionals rose to 23% in 2023, a small but notable increase from 20% in 2022.

Carson Group (PRNewswire)

To advance this mission, industry leaders Carson Group, Fidelity Investments, Financial Independence Group and Mariner Wealth Advisors are coming together for the second annual Excell Represent event.

What to expect:

The event will take place on November 15 & 16, 2023, at the Caribe Royal in Orlando, Florida. This year's conference will feature engaging keynote speakers, interactive panel discussions and immersive workshops tailored to address the unique challenges women in the industry face. Wednesday will also include the Women in Wealth Management Awards ceremony which celebrates the women (and men) making a difference in the profession. There will also be plenty of time for networking and opportunities for one-on-one coaching through our mentor match program.

This year's lineup of speakers includes Jenny Fleiss, Co-Founder, Rent the Runway and Jetblack, Tina Powell, Chief of Community at Intention.ly, Kate Healy, CEO & Founder of AdvoKate IQ, Lazetta Rainey Braxton, Founder of Lazetta & Associates and Co-CEO of 2050 Wealth Partners, Jenny Johnson, President and CEO, Franklin Resources, Inc. and Carina Diamond, CEO and Founder of Stella Secunda Partners. Breakout sessions will cover essential topics such as leadership, innovation, financial planning, practice management, and client connections. Attendees will gain actionable insights, strategies, and tools to enhance their professional development and achieve their goals.

Why attend Excell Represent?

Excell Represent aims to inspire and motivate female advisors to thrive in an industry that traditionally lacks representation. The conference offers a unique opportunity for attendees to network with industry trailblazers, build vital connections and learn from others in the field. Attendees won't want to miss the chance to be a part of a community that amplifies voices and actively works towards improving the profession for women.

Teri Shepherd, President of Carson Group, highlighted the importance of the event's collaborative efforts saying, "Excell Represent embodies the spirit of community, progress and empowerment for women in wealth management. We are committed to providing a safe space where female advisors can come together to build a supportive community that will lift them up as they continue to level up their careers."

Excell Represent 2023 is a call to action, uniting a problem-solving community committed to breaking down the barriers faced by women in the financial planning profession. The event is dedicated to recruiting more women into the industry, helping firms cultivate forward-thinking, inclusive cultures, and driving the advancement of women.

Shepherd added, "We are committed to addressing the underrepresentation of women in our industry by seeking impactful solutions. We want to make the profession worthy of the women who choose to make wealth management their professional home."

To keep the event intimate and focused on connections, seats are extremely limited. Don't miss this opportunity to be a part of the change. Register now for Excell Represent 2023 at www.excellrepresent.com.

Excell Represent

Excell Represent is an annual event committed to empowering and advancing women in the financial advisory industry. It brings together influential industry leaders and a supportive community dedicated to effecting positive change and promoting diversity in finance.

Carson Group

Founded in 1983 by Ron Carson and headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Carson Group serves financial advisors and investors through its three businesses – Carson Wealth , Carson Coaching and Carson Partners . Carson Group has created an ecosystem dedicated to helping financial advisors unleash the full potential of their firms by providing marketing, compliance, technology, investment strategies, succession planning, M&A support, and coaching. All three organizations share a common mission to be the most trusted for financial advice.

Carson Partners offers investment advisory services through CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Carson Coaching and CWM, LLC are separate but affiliated companies and wholly-owned subsidiaries of Carson Group Holdings, LLC. Carson Coaching does not provide advisory services.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Carson Group