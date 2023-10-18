Four Seasons Resort Lanai Gifts Guests with Complimentary Activities This Holiday Season

A selection of experiences plus luxury charter air from Oahu included for the perfect Hawaiian Escape

LANAI CITY, Hawaii, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enjoy this festive season with cherished loved ones on the authentic, unspoiled island of Lanai. And as a special gift from the Resort ohana (family) this holiday, gusts can choose from a selection of complimentary activities during each stay. For bookings December 20, 2023 - January 1, 2024, enjoy one complimentary activity per guest, per night from a selection including horseback riding, ziplining, adventure tower, e-bikes, rifles, archery, pistols and sporting clays and guided hiking. +

Featuring seasonal spa and golf events, special holiday menus and music, festive décor, kids programming and more, travelers can choose from two resorts as their home away from home this special time of year. And travel via Oahu on semi-private Lanai Air, operated by Western Aircraft, Inc., is included with reservations made by December 31, 2023 for an elevated and seamless holiday journey.

The 90,000 acre Hawaiian paradise is an ideal destination for a holiday escape, offering land and ocean activities as well as award-winning luxurious accommodations to call home during the season. The Four Seasons Resort Lanai features 213 guest rooms in a series of low-rise buildings spread along the Pacific coastline, outdoor restaurants, including NOBU LANAI, plus spa, golf and tennis, a kid club, beach and pool to ensure a memorable island adventure.

The adults-only Sensei Lanai, A Four Seasons Resort offers a serene oasis amidst rolling hills, tropical greenery and natural beauty. Dine at Sensei by Nobu, luxuriate in world-class private spa hales, join complimentary wellness classes, many tailored to the holiday season, and engage in private sessions with a highly-trained team of Sensei Guides and practitioners to fine tune your fitness, yoga, mindset and nutrition in preparation for the year ahead. In the evening, guests can gather by the Retreat's fire pits for s'mores or in the Onsen Garden for a nightcap in heated soaking tubs.

As an antidote to revelry, guests at both resorts can enjoy a more intimate way to ring in 2024 with a Toast to the New Year: A Couples Spa Ritual which includes a 60-minute couples massage, 90 minutes of spa hale time, a festive Champagne toast and dessert tasting, and exclusive take-home linen robes and body oils. Exclusively Offered December 29 – 31, 2023, private hale amenities include infrared sauna, steam shower, Ofuro bath, outdoor rain shower and soaking pools for a truly indulgent and relaxing evening in one of the most peaceful and serene settings to celebrate.

Guests have signing privileges at all restaurants and access to most programming.* Check the online activity calendar for up-to-date listings, including:

Golf

Celebrate Manele Golf Course's birthday on December 25, 2023 with a Hit the Green contest, relax après golf at Jingle Bell Rock 'N Range, play Merry, Merry Mini-Manele, tour of the most scenic holes along with a cocktail or take a fling with Holiday Disc Golf.

Love Lanai Cultural Programs

Join the Resort's Lanai Cultural Advisors for complimentary workshops such as lauhala leaf weaving, hula, lei making, Hawaiian herbal healing workshops and more.

Keiki (Kids)

Ohana Day- December 25- brings the family together for games, cooking decorating, and a special visit from Santa. The Kids For All Seasons daily complimentary program, for kids 5-12, also has evening sessions with fun themes and a special New Year's Eve event; parties include dinner, gifts and more.

Spectacular Events and Activities

Festival of Lights – celebrate the Hanukkah season December 7-15, 2023

Order an in-room Christmas tree from the Resort's floral team

Enjoy live music at Four Seasons Resort Lanai and early evening concerts at the Lanai Ocean Theatre

Festive Holiday Dining options at NOBU LANAI, ONE FORTY, Malibu Farm and Sensei by Nobu

Ring in the New Year with live performances, dancing, fireworks and a champagne toast at midnight at the Luau Gardens.

+ Reservations required; based on availability and cancellation policies apply.

*Select activities may only be available at the resort where guest is staying.

