DSG has broken ground for a new facility in Fargo, North Dakota

PLYMOUTH, Minn., Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dakota Supply Group (DSG), a leading distributor of innovative products and services, proudly celebrated the groundbreaking ceremony for its new facility in Fargo, North Dakota, on October 17, 2023. This momentous occasion signifies the commencement of construction and reinforces DSG's commitment to exceptional service in the region. The facility is scheduled to open in 2025.

Dakota Supply Group (DSG) celebrated the groundbreaking of its new location at 1387 55th Street NE in Fargo, North Dakota, on October 17, 2023. The event was attended by numerous guests, including Arlette Preston, Deputy Mayor of Fargo, Cody Furstenau, Jeff Furstenau, and Trent Ochsner from Olaf-Anderson General Contractors, developer Levi Arneson with Dell Arneson, Inc., and nearly 30 Ambassadors from the Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber of Commerce. (PRNewswire)

Situated at 1387 55th Street NE, Fargo, North Dakota, the new 126,000-square-foot facility boasts a strategic location with convenient access from 45th Street in Fargo and 9th Street in West Fargo and quick access from I-29. DSG has been serving customers in the Fargo market for the last 125 years.

Several esteemed guests attended the groundbreaking ceremony, including Arlette Preston, Deputy Mayor from the City of Fargo; Cody Furstenau, Jeff Furstenau, and Trent Ochsner from Olaf-Anderson General Contractors; developer Levi Arneson with Dell Arneson, Inc.; Stacia Sytsma from the Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber of Commerce; along with nearly 30 Chamber Ambassadors, with Brooke Coauette serving as the emcee. Also present were members of DSG's executive, regional, and branch leadership teams.

"We are thrilled to break ground on our new facility in Fargo, North Dakota. DSG was founded in Fargo 125 years ago, and this expansion reinforces our dedication to providing exceptional service to our customers in this region for the next 125 years and beyond. Our strategic location and expanded services will enable us to meet the growing needs of the electrical, plumbing, HVAC, utility, and communications industries, ensuring we remain a trusted partner in their success," Paul Kennedy, President & CEO of DSG.

DSG is proudly independent and one of the most diverse wholesale distributors of innovative products and solutions for the following industries: electrical; plumbing; HVAC/R; utility; communications; automation; waterworks; and on-site sewer, water, and well. DSG is a 100% employee owned company with more than 1,000 employee-owners in more than 54 locations across eight states; Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. To learn more about DSG and its comprehensive range of services, please visit www.dsgsupply.com

