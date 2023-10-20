Top Echelon Software Surveys Agency Recruiters About the Job Market

CANTON, Ohio, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent survey by Top Echelon Software of approximately 20,000 agency recruiters addresses industry perceptions, challenges, and expectations in the recruitment profession and job market. The results of the survey shed light on the complexities that both agency recruiters and job seekers are currently facing. Below is a sampling of the results.

"A significant 64.7% of recruiters still consider it a candidate-driven market"

Economic Outlook: Optimism and Factors

Optimism: An impressive 31.2% of agency recruiters expressed optimism regarding the economic outlook within the industry, while a substantial 36.9% remained neutral.

Factors Influencing Outlook: Recent market trends influenced the outlook for 61.8% of respondents, while 52.6% were affected by industry-specific indicators. These statistics underline the close relationship between economic conditions and the recruitment industry.

Client Hiring Plans: A Mixed Bag

Impact of Economic Conditions: The state of the economy affected client hiring plans, with 41.6% planning to hire more and 30.1% planning to hire less. The variability in hiring landscape requires recruiters to adapt to clients' changing needs.

Candidate-Driven Market: A Complex Scenario

Continued Candidate Leverage: A significant 64.7% of recruiters still consider it a candidate-driven market, although 24.9% believe the market is in flux, with candidates losing leverage. This dynamic market underscores the importance of adaptability.

Offer Turndowns and "Ghosting" Trends

Offer Turndowns: Approximately 45.1% of recruiters reported a similar number of offer turndowns compared to the previous year, while 27.8% noted a few more.

"Ghosting": A substantial 49.7% observed candidates "ghosting" at about the same rate, although 13.3% saw an increase increase in this behavior.

Relocation and Remote Work

Remote Work Impact: While 41.6% stated that relocation remained the same, 35.6% found it to be either a little or a lot less of an issue. The prevalence of remote work opportunities continues to impact the recruitment landscape.

Challenges in Attracting Candidates

Talent Shortage: A significant challenge identified by 67.6% of recruiters is the talent shortage.

Competition and Budget Constraints: Competition from other employers and budget constraints pose difficulties for 48.5% and 49.7% of recruiters, respectively.

With a commitment to shaping the future of the industry, Top Echelon conducts surveys and research to provide valuable insights and resources to recruitment professionals.

ABOUT TOP ECHELON SOFTWARE: Founded in 1988 in Canton, Ohio, Top Echelon's mission statement is "To help the world work by providing innovative recruiting and hiring software that transforms the employment marketplace. Visit www.topechelon.com for more information!

