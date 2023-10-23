The City of Lancaster Celebrates ARCHES Designation as Regional Hydrogen Hub

As part of H2Hubs, California will receive up to $1.2 billion to promote clean energy and hydrogen development

LANCASTER, Calif., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Lancaster celebrates the Department of Energy's (DOE) announcement that California's Alliance for Renewable Clean Hydrogen Energy Systems (ARCHES) has been awarded up to $1.2 billion under the DOE's Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs (H2Hubs) program. Lancaster is honored to have been the first city to join ARCHES.

As the pioneering city partner of ARCHES, Lancaster will allocate a segment of the grant to bolster the city's clean energy and carbon reduction goals. Lancaster also actively participates in ARCHES working groups. Selected projects under ARCHES will receive funds to augment the renewable hydrogen value chain. The first Lancaster project, Dash Clean Energy, will produce 292,000 kg/year of renewable hydrogen, and 17,520 MWHs of Power, while the Element Resources project is expected to produce 20,000,000 kg/year and generate 250 construction jobs and 36 long-term positions. "The Lancaster City Council is wholly supportive of these hydrogen ventures. As we remain at the forefront of the hydrogen economy, Lancaster is dedicated to promoting local prosperity and championing sustainable growth. Through the ARCHES initiative, Lancaster envisions its metamorphosis into a benchmark for clean energy implementation, setting a standard for future cities globally," stated Mayor of Lancaster, R. Rex Parris.

Steve Meheen, CEO of Element Resources, said "We are delighted that ARCHES has been awarded a hydrogen hub grant by the DOE. As a Tier 1 member of ARCHES, we look forward to working with the ARCHES team and with the City of Lancaster to make the California Hydrogen Hub a reality."

"Dash Clean Energy develops distributed hydrogen solutions that provide local grid reliability, Resource Adequacy, and Demand Response for CCA's, IOU's and C&I Customers, and has developed an integrated hydrogen energy storage solution using 100% zero emission PEM fuel cell products paired with their hydrogen energy management tools. Dash currently has successfully deployed their demonstration project with support of the California Energy Commission and the University of California at Irvine and is pleased to partner with ARCHES and the City of Lancaster, to expand and scale their business offering and install the largest stationary PEM Fuel cell system in North America. With the DOE hydrogen hub funding Dash is able to deploy their 20MW fuel cell system which will provide 10-hours of storage allowing the City of Lancaster clean dispatchable Peak power while creating jobs, supporting entrepreneurs, and expanding clean energy infrastructure," said Gordon Dash, Principal at Dash2Energy.

Additional projects, with limited funding, include a City Hall Microgrid and Fueling Station to support the increased use of hydrogen-powered transportation, an Energy Center at a multi-functional event space, and a study into a hydrogen export project connecting local hydrogen production to a larger distribution network.

As part of the H2Hubs, seven recipients will be funded to establish a national hydrogen network. With this support, funded through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) of 2021, ARCHES could create over 200,000 green jobs in California and generate more than $2.95 billion annually in economic value from 2030.

ARCHES is a statewide effort that sees both private and public entities partnering to bring clean energy and green jobs to the State of California. Other partners involved in the proposal include the University of California, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, and various private companies. ARCHES is a community-focused consortium committed to benefiting California's disadvantaged communities. At least 40% of the benefits from ARCHES are dedicated to these communities, including Lancaster, ensuring that they receive the support and resources they need to thrive.

Lancaster is a diverse community of nearly 170,000, leading the future through science, technology, art, culture, and collaboration. Home to astronauts, rocket scientists, families, and innovative businesses large and small, we are leading the USA with innovation. Combined with spectacular landscapes and clean air, Lancaster has the confidence, expertise, spirit, and imagination to transform tomorrow. We are: Creating a better tomorrow. Visit us at www.cityoflancasterca.gov.

The City of Lancaster, California, was the first United States city to embrace hydrogen power, earning the moniker of the "First Hydrogen City." The City has engaged in numerous formal partnerships and agreements to harness the potential of clean hydrogen. Lancaster is jumpstarting hydrogen adoption throughout the Antelope Valley and southern California.

