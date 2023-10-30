BioMendics to Present on Epidermolysis Bullosa Simplex at the 7th Annual Dermatology Drug Development Summit for Inflammatory Skin Diseases

ROOTSTOWN, Ohio, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMendics LLC, a pharmaceutical company developing new medicines to improve the lives of patients living with rare skin diseases, today announced its participation in the 7th Annual Dermatology Drug Development Summit for Inflammatory Skin Diseases, taking place from October 31 - November 2 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Dr. Karen McGuire, CEO and Founder of BioMendics, will provide an update on the company's primary clinical program in epidermolysis bullosa simplex (EBS). Her presentation will also detail preclinical data that contributed to the development of BioMendics' clinical program, highlighting the mechanistic role of BM-3103 and other mammalian target of rapamycin (mTOR) inhibitors in autophagy, a natural process that acts like a cellular cleaning mechanism, removing damaged or harmful components within cells.

BioMendics completed their TAMES Phase I/IIa study with Stanford Medicine, Dermatology this summer in patients with severe EBS, and is planning on a Phase II study in 2024. The completion of the Phase I/IIa study came on the heels of BioMendics receiving Orphan Drug Designation on May 1, 2023, for their proprietary molecule, BM-3103. BioMendics also has Rare Pediatric Disease designation for BM-3103 from February 2021.

"I'm excited to be presenting on our MTORX technology of new mTOR inhibitors and their potential impact on EBS treatment," said Karen McGuire, PhD, CEO and Founder of BioMendics. "EBS patients suffer from severe blistering, recurrent wounds, chronic pain and itch and blistering on the soles of their feet, which creates mobility issues in adults and developmental delays in children. Our unwavering commitment is to develop a safe and effective therapy that will improve the lives of EBS patients and their families."

Seminar details are as follows:

Title: Utilizing mTOR Inhibitors to Stabilize Intermediate Filaments in Epidermolysis Bullosa

Presenter: Dr. Karen McGuire , CEO and Founder of BioMendics

Date and Time: November 2, 2023 , at 12:00 pm ET

For more information, visit the Dermatology Drug Development Summit for Inflammatory Skin Diseases website here.

About BioMendics LLC

BioMendics LLC is a pharmaceutical company solely focused on developing life-enhancing medicines for adults and children living with rare dermatologic diseases. BioMendics' proprietary small molecule liquid crystal MTORX™ Technology has potential applications in rare skin diseases that affect keratins, such as epidermolysis bullosa simplex (EBS), epidermolytic ichthyosis (EI), pachyonychia congenita (PC), and other palmoplantar keratodermas. The company's lead product in development, BM-3103, is a patented topical gel currently being studied in a clinical program (NCT05062070) for epidermolysis bullosa simplex, with additional indications in the pipeline. For more information, visit www.biomendics.com.

About The Dermatology Drug Development Summit

The Dermatology Drug Development Summit stands as a vital annual congregation of professionals and experts from the dermatology and pharmaceutical sectors. Its mission is to offer a platform for the exchange of knowledge and exploration of innovative treatments and strategies designed to address dermatological conditions. The summit serves to advance drug development within the dermatology domain, fostering the sharing of best practices and novel approaches to skin disorder treatments.

